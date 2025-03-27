Can the Crimson Tide be Elite? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we get ready for tonight's Sweet 16 matchup between Alabama and BYU. The program looks into the Cougars as well as the other three games of the evening, before taking a response from Roy in Lake Guntersville and then talking about Alabama's A-Day.
The program opens with BYU as Woods discusses the Crimson Tide as a popular upset pick this evening. How could the Cougars upset Alabama?
We utilize the basketball discussion to head back to the voicemail line as Roy goes deeper on mid-range jump shots before picking all four games tonight.
The show then dives into A-Day as Alabama athletics announced a slight change to the spring game format. Some fans are not happy about the changes, but will the experience really change for the average fan? Football is still happening on April 12, but will it be enough to keep the fan base happy?
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel for your insurance needs and Warren Tire & Auto for your vehicle maintenance.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.