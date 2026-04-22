Ty Simpson NFL Draft Landing Spots: What Are the Best Fits for Alabama’s QB?

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Ty Simpson is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2026 NFL draft class. The Alabama product is the clear-cut No. 2 quarterback in the class, though the range of picks in which he could realistically be selected is vast.

Simpson forecasts as a mid-to-late first-round pick or an early second-round pick . In a draft class that isn’t considered to be deep at quarterback, teams will be monitoring his situation closely as the night progresses, and it would be no surprise to see a team trade up (or trade back) to snag him at the end of Day 1.

Because of Simpson’s lack of game experience, having made just 15 starts during his college career at Alabama, he’s viewed as more of a developmental project than a quarterback who will be ready to see the field in Week 1. The 23-year-old has plenty of upside, so there should be no shortage of suitors for him at the draft, particularly for teams without a long-term plan in place at quarterback.

Here are four teams that make a ton of sense as landing spots for Simpson on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers still has not announced whether he’ll return to Pittsburgh for a 22nd season in the NFL. Even if Rodgers does opt to play one more year, that only addresses the quarterback position in the short term for the Steelers. Simpson could be the long-term solution. Landing in Pittsburgh would give him the opportunity to learn behind one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history (should Rodgers return), and Simpson would be in no rush to see the field during his rookie season (barring an injury to Rodgers).

Simpson would also make sense for the Steelers if Rodgers retires. Without a commitment from Rodgers, the Steelers will enter the ’26 season with a lackluster quarterback room consisting of Will Howard and Mason Rudolph. Simpson could step in and compete for the starting job immediately.

The Steelers own the No. 21 pick in Thursday’s draft, so there’s a chance that’s when Simpson will hear his name called.

New York Jets

The Jets are another team without a quarterback of the future. After last year’s failed experiment with Justin Fields, who was traded to the Chiefs this offseason , New York signed Geno Smith and coach Aaron Glenn quickly declared he’d be the starter in ’26 .

That doesn’t rule out the possibility of the Jets drafting Simpson and letting him learn under Smith. Equipped with two first-round picks (Nos. 2 and 16), the Jets could look to use one on Simpson, likely involving a trade back, in hopes of developing him into their starter of the future.

Of course, when it comes to successfully developing young quarterbacks, the Jets don’t exactly have the best track record . But Simpson wouldn’t be thrown into the fire right away. He’d have ample time to get his feet wet in the NFL before taking the keys to the offense in Year 2.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona moved on from Kyler Murray this offseason and is expected to have Jacoby Brissett under center in 2026. Those plans have hit a bit of a hiccup, however, as Brissett is reportedly holding out from minicamp as he seeks a new contract that would pay him as a starting-caliber quarterback.

Regardless of the situation with Brissett, who is only under contract for one more season, the Cardinals will need to address the quarterback position in the near future. Much like the Jets and Steelers, Arizona has been linked to Simpson as a draft destination where he could have some time to develop as a backup during his rookie year.

Arizona owns the No. 3 pick, though that’d be a steep price to pay for Simpson. Instead, they could hope he falls to them in the second round, or even use the No. 34 pick as part of a package to move up into the back end of the first round and select him then. Landing him in the first round would add a fifth-year option to the end of his rookie contract.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is approaching the end of his career and the Rams need to start planning for the future. There’s perhaps no coach more established as an elite developer of quarterbacks than Sean McVay, which would make Los Angeles an outstanding fit for Simpson. In L.A., Simpson would get to work with one of the game’s most brilliant offensive minds in McVay and one of the league’s most experienced quarterbacks in Stafford.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported as recently as Monday that the Rams have done “extensive work” on Simpson leading up to the draft. The Rams will be on the clock at No. 13 on Thursday, though they could look to trade back in order to get some additional draft capital and select Simpson later in the first round.

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