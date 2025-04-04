Can Ty Simpson and Isaiah Horton Be a Dynamic Duo? Just a Minute
Alabama's latest addition to the wide receiver room, Isaiah Horton, and what he means for the Tide's offense in 2025.
Alabama has struggled to find consistency in its receiving corps for several seasons now, but with the addition of Miami transfer Isaiah Horton to join veterans Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard, the Tide may just have the best trio its seen in a while.
From the moment he made his announcement back in December, it was obvious Horton would bring a unique quality to the table that was missing in the receiving rooms of years past: size. Standing at 6-foot-4, 205 lbs., the former Hurricane is a physically imposing wideout with the ability to fight for contested catches.
While his size is certainly a massive plus, Horton also has extremely fluid movement in and out of breaks and is able to seperate from cornerbacks and safeties underneath.
The talented wideout also revealed this week, in an interview with CTSN's Roger Hoover, that he and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson have a history of playing together, dating back to their days as 7-on-7 teammates in Tennessee.
It seems as if the connection between him and his new signal caller may be one to watch this fall.