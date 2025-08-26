SI

Alabama Cancels Series vs. Power 4 Opponent As SEC Makes Significant Scheduling Change

The Crimson Tide will move to a nine-game SEC schedule beginning in 2026, so a non-conference opponent has been dropped.

Alabama is moving to a nine-game SEC schedule beginning in 2026, and one quality opponent has been cut from the schedule as a result.
In the wake of the SEC's move to a nine-game conference schedule beginning in the 2026 season, Alabama has cancelled an upcoming non-conference series with the West Virginia Mountaineers, both schools announced on Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide's announcement specifically noted that a change had to be made due to the scheduling change.

Alabama's non-conference schedule in 2026 will feature games against East Carolina, South Florida and Florida State, while West Virginia will now play Coastal Carolina, UT-Martin and Virginia in the non-conference along with their nine-game Big 12 slate.

