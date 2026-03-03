Chris Youngblood Signs Two-Way Contract After Strong G-League Performances: Roll Call

Former Alabama basketball guard Chris Youngblood signed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday following a string of strong performances in the G-League.

Youngblood spent the first three months of the season with the Oklahoma City Thunder on a two-way deal, appearing in 32 games for the reigning champions. Two-way contracts are structured to allow a player to spend up to 50 games with an NBA team. Youngblood hit that mark about a month ago with OKC, and was released and signed to the G-League affiliate Oklahoma City Blue.

Youngblood played great for the Blue, instantly plugging in as a starter and averaging 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Portland, currently sitting in the final play-in spot, will likely be in a position to give Youngblood some crucial developmental minutes over the course of the rest of the season.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Chris Youngblood have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Youngblood appeared in 32 NBA games with Oklahoma City Thunder. In the G League with the OKC Blue, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals pic.twitter.com/IRHvkUeZwP — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 2, 2026

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Former star Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis made a diving stop to turn a double-play in the Atlanta Braves' spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. Jarvis was traded from Detroit to Atlanta at last year's deadline and is fighting for a roster spot right now. The 25-year-old will likely begin the season at Triple-A, but has a strong likelihood of making his MLB debut this season at some point.

The nice diving stop starts the 6-4-3 double play for the @Braves 💪 pic.twitter.com/lgkdr2Iubc — MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2026

2025 Alabama baseball captain Kade Snell recorded his first hit of spring training, a 428-foot home run for the Chicago Cubs. Snell was a fifth-round pick by the organization last July.

Chicago Cubs 2025 5th-round pick Kade Snell launches a 428-foot, 3-run homer.



He slashed .363/.464/.575 in his final season at Alabama. pic.twitter.com/bpFDUfTiKu — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) March 2, 2026

The Detroit Lions traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, where he will be coached by former Crimson Tide All-American DeMeco Ryans. The move was made, in part, to free up money for Detroit to sign Jahmyr Gibbs to a contract extension this offseason.

Trade: Lions are sending RB David Montgomery to the Texans for a 5th-round pick, per sources. pic.twitter.com/0DmXwSN2My — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2026

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

186 days

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday results:

Women's golf: Tied for 10th at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head, S.C.

Alabama Crimson Tide Tuesday schedule:

Men's basketball vs. Georgia, Athens, Ga., 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPN News

Baseball vs. Jacksonville State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Women's golf at Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head, S.C., All Day

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 2, 1938: Crimson Tide coach Frank Thomas said that Charley Boswell had emerged as the top candidate for the left halfback slot. "Charley has great speed, and he should be a key player for us this fall," said Thomas, as Alabama neared the completion of spring practices. Boswell, the 1935 state champion in the 100-hard dash and runner-up in the 220, was expected to compete for Red Drew's track team as well.

March 2, 1935: Gene Stallings was born in Paris, Texas.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"He said he just needed more room to throw the ball."

— Nick Saban on why Tua Tagovailoa said he took a sack the play before throwing the national-championship-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Georgia

We'll leave you with this...

how the deal got done 👀



watch the FULL Inside Training Camp episode at the link below!



🔗: https://t.co/P2Ad2vn1NM pic.twitter.com/J7EVUIofMQ — Birmingham Stallions (@UFLStallions) March 3, 2026

