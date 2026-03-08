Bama Central

Alabama in Third Place After Opening Round of The Hayt: Roll Call

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Joe Gaither|
Brycen Jones
Brycen Jones | Alabama Athletic

No. 15 Alabama men's golf closed the opening round of The Hayt with a team score of 9-under par 279 and enter Sunday's second round in a tie for third overall. The Crimson Tide trails leaders LSU by five strokes.

The Crimson Tide saw two competitors land in the individual top 10 as Nick Gross is tied for second at 5-under par 67 and Brycen Jones is in seventh overall at 4-under 68. Gross finished the day with three consecutive birdies. Jonathan Griz and Jack Mitchell finished the first round even on the scorecard and tied for 35th while William Jennings shot 4-over par.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday results:

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday schedule:

  • Men's Golf: The Hayt Tournament Round 1, North Florida, Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
  • Swimming and Diving: Diving NCAA Qualifying, Athens, Ga., 11:15 a.m. WATCH
  • Softball: Alabama at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 1 p.m., SEC Network+, 100.1 FM
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 1 p.m., WATCH
  • Baseball: Alabama vs North Florida, 1 p.m., Tuscaloosa, Ala., SEC Network +
  • Gymnastics: Alabama at Illinois, Champagne, Ill., 2 p.m. BIG10+

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

181 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 8, 1982: More than 1,000 people, including a throng of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's former players, paid $125 a plate at a black-tie dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Washington, D.C. honoring the fabled coach. In a telephone call, President Ronald Reagan told Bryant: "The real contribution you have made are the differences you have made in the lives of so many young people."

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"If wanting to win is a fault, as some of my critics seem to insist, then I plead guilty. I like to win. I know no other way. It's in my blood."
Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...

The Alabama football team had representatives on hand during the Alabama-Auburn basketball game to accept The Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy. The trophy is awarded to the winner of the football game at said university's home turn of the basketball series.

Check us out on:

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

Share on XFollow JoeGaither6
Home/All Things Bama