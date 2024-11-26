Cleveland Browns Coach Speaks on Former Alabama Star’s Injury Woes: Roll Call, November 26, 2024
Former Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. has been plagued with injuries over the past couple of seasons and he's only appeared in five of the Browns’ 11 games this year.
Wills has been dealing with a right knee injury––the same knee that he had surgery on a year ago. Last season's injury sidelined him from the team’s final eight games of the season.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about Wills’ status and the possibility of a near future return during his press conference.
"It's like, all these injuries you have to treat the symptoms, treat how the guy feels," Stefanski said. "He is doing everything he can. It's just, it's not responding just yet, but hopeful that it does. He's trying. He's going to keep doing everything he can to try to make it."
Wills practiced twice a week ago, heading into the Browns’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he did not play in the game. The week before, he was a full practice participant, yet he did not suit up for the game against the New Orleans Saints.
Germain Ifedi, Wills’ replacement, only allowed one sack in the game against the Steelers, and Stefanski said that it was not the offensive line’s fault. If Wills is healthy enough to suit up against the Denver Broncos, it is not clear as to whether or not he will get the start. In the week nine game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Wills suited up but did not get the start.
In his rookie year, Wills was named to PFWA’s All-Rookie Team. This comes after being named a Second Team All-American and First Team All-SEC in his final collegiate season in 2019. Injuries have plagued his last two seasons, so when he comes back he has a lot to prove.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men’s Basketball: Players Era Festival vs. Houston, Las Vegas, NV. 7 p.m. on TBS
- Women’s Basketball: Emerald Coast Classic vs. Clemson, Niceville, FL. 1:30 p.m. on FloSports
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women’s Basketball: Alabama 83, Alabama State 33
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap was named a nominee for the 2024 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year award.
- 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry had another monster game in a 30-23 win over the Chargers as he rushed for 140 yards on 24 carries.
- Alabama women's basketball was placed at No. 23 in this week's AP Poll.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
November 26, 1964: A 100-yard kickoff return by Ray Ogden sparked Alabama to a 21-14 Thanksgiving victory over Auburn at Legion Field. The Crimson Tide’s other touchdowns came on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Steve Bowman and a 23-yard pass from Joe Namath to Ray Perkins. Bowman’s touchdown was the result of a snap sailing 39 yards over kicker Jon Kilgore’s head into the Auburn end zone. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"This team lost one game in overtime to a very, very good team who's No. 1 right now, and we lost in overtime. Everybody's got to make their choices and decisions about that. But I think we've got a great football team and a great bunch of young men who have done a wonderful job and played some really dominant football on both sides of the ball. I think they deserve an opportunity, the best opportunity that's out there for them." — Nick Saban after Alabama won at Auburn 42-14 in 2011, and hoped for a rematch with LSU in the BCS Championship Game.