Cleveland Browns Coach Speaks on Former Alabama Star’s Injury Woes: Roll Call, November 26, 2024

Announcing the 2024 PGA TOUR Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year nominees!



🏌️‍♂️ Scottie Scheffler

🏌️‍♂️ Rory McIlroy

🏌️‍♂️ Xander Schauffele



⛳️ Nick Dunlap

⛳️ Max Greyserman

⛳️ Jake Knapp

⛳️ Matthieu Pavon