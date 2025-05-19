Davis Riley Ties for Second at PGA Championship: Roll Call, May 19, 2025
On a weekend where Justin Thomas had one of his worst showings of the season, missing the cut at Quail Hollow, Davis Riley had one of his best, shooting six-under to tie for second at the PGA Championship.
Riley entered Sunday tied for third place at -7. He stayed in the mix, shooting +1, but the end of the day, Scottie Scheffler was too dominant for anybody to hang with, earning his second win of the year, five strokes ahead of Riley, Bryson DeChambeau, and Harris English, who shot an incredible six-under on Sunday.
It was Riley's first top-five finish since he won the Charles Schwab Challenge last May. He will defend his title there next week at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Riley jumps from 100 to 53 in the rankings with the second-place finish, meaning he will now get to compete at the US Open and put him in a prime position for next year's Masters.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: No. 15 Alabama 3, Virginia Tech 2
Did You Notice?
- Sarah Ashlee Barker scored six points with three rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal in the LA Sparks' 89-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. Barker has led the Sparks in minutes of the bench in the team's first two games of the season.
Mac Guscette went 3-5 with a triple, an RBI, and a run for the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves Low-A Affiliate). Guscette is batting .293 with 16 RBIs and an .866 OPS this season.
- Ironically, Guscette was outshone by another former Alabama catcher. Sam Praytor went 2-3 with a triple and a home run for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins' Double-A Affiliate). Both Praytor and Guscette hit their first career pro triples on Sunday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
103 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 19, 1988: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that John Forney, who served on the Alabama broadcast team from 1953-82, would return as the play-by-play commentator for the 1988 season.
May 19, 1993: “Silent” Al Clemens died in Hollywood, Fla., at the age of 94. He was the captain of the Crimson Tide football team in both 1921 and 1923, under coaches Xen Scott and Wallace Wade, respectively. Clemons also competed in baseball, basketball and track for Alabama.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“To my brothers: This is the moment you’ve been working for since you got the first letter postmarked Tuscaloosa in your mailbox. Remember the excitement you felt that day. You’re doing it man, you’re here. I would give anything to be able to take the field with my brothers won more time. So when you go out there, put every bit of yourself into every single play. Every single play. You never know when it might be your last. Roll Tide!”- Eddie Jackson