Former Alabama Golfer Tied for First at Players Championship: Roll Call

Several former Alabama golfers got off to strong starts in the opening round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Lee Hodges had the best start as he is tied for the lead at 5-under par at the end of the suspended first round.

Hodges completed his first round with a 5-under 67. He is tied with four other golfers for first place. Hodges has one career PGA Tour win at the 3M Open back in 2023.

Justin Thomas is just one stroke behind Hodges at 4-under par and is tied for sixth. Bud Cauley shot a 2-under 70 and is tied for 17th. The tournament will resume on Friday. The purse for the Players Championship is $25 million.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, March 13, 2026

Former Alabama all-American Jonathan Allen agreed to a two-year deal with the Cincinnatti Bengals according to a report from ESPN. Allen has been in the NFL since 2017, and the Bengals will be his third team.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and the Bengals have agreed to a two-year, $28M deal, per sources.



Cincinnati pursued the former Pro Bowler aggressively after Minnesota released him, reaching a deal with agent @blakebaratz of @TeamIFA pic.twitter.com/j86xxtwnSV — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2026

Alabama women's basketball head coach Kristy Curry is reportedly being targeted for a vacancy at Northwestern. Curry has been at Alabama since 2013 and has taken the Crimson Tide to four NCAA tournaments. This year will mark her fifth trip in the last six seasons.

Alabama head coach Kristy Curry has emerged as a top target to succeed Joe McKeown at Northwestern, according to multiple sources. #ncaaW — Mitchell Northam (@primetimeMitch) March 12, 2026

Freshman running back EJ Crowell, sophomore linebacker Justin Hill and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Casey Poe were named the Student Athletes of the Week for Alabama football.

Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday results:

No events scheduled

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday schedule:

Track and field at NCAA Indoor Championships, Fayetteville, Arkansas, All day, ESPN+

Men's tennis at Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky, 4 p.m., Watch

Women's tennis vs. Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 5 p.m.

Baseball at Kentucky, Lexington, 5:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Gymnastics vs. Georgia, Tuscaloosa, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

176 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 13, 1958: A special 15-minute radio program titled Bear's Facts was set to begin airing on Thursdays when spring training began. The show featuring Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be carried by 20 stations in the state and one in Georgia. Local listeners could hear it at 6:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. each Thursday.

March 13, 1990: Marcell Dareus was born in Birmingham.

Jan 7, 2010; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Marcell Dareus (57) returns an interception return for a touchdown during the second quarter of the 2010 BCS national championship game against the Texas Longhorns at the Rose Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

March 13, 1991: D.J. Fluker was born in New Orleans.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Get your mind right!” – D.J. Fluker

Check out 6-4 freshman WR Cederian Morgan pic.twitter.com/OrlxH1YND9 — Hunter De Siver (@HunterDeSiver) March 12, 2026

