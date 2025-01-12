Derrick Henry Carries Ravens to Wild Card Win: Roll Call, January 12, 2025
Even though he's nine seasons into his NFL playing career, Derrick Henry doesn't show any signs of slowing down. The former Alabama running back is in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens and had 186 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Baltimore to a 28-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.
The 186 yards for Henry was his second-highest single game total in his NFL career. It was his fourth postseason game with 150+ rushing yards, which tied a record by Terrell Davis.
Henry and the Ravens advance to Divisional Weekend and will face the winner of the Bills vs. Broncos.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule:
Women's basketball at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Swimming and Diving: Men's- Tennessee 189, Alabama 111. Women's- Tennessee 190, Alabama 109
- Men's basketball: No. 5 Alabama 94, No. 10 Texas A&M 88
Did You Notice?
- In Saturday night's other NFL playoff game, former Bama players also made an impact as the Houston Texans beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 32-12. Will Anderson Jr. had three tackles with 1.5 sacks as part of a stout night from the Texans defense.
- Alabama junior gymnast Gabby Gladieux pays homage to her former teammate Makarri Doggette with the ending of her floor routine. Gladieux scored a 9.95 on floor in the Crimson Tide's season-opening win over North Carolina.
- After one full week of conference play in men's basketball, there are only three teams remaining that are undefeated in SEC play: Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss. There will be at most two left after Tuesday became the Crimson Tide will host Ole Miss inside Coleman Coliseum.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 12, 1969: After guaranteeing a victory, former Alabama quarterback Joe Namath led a stunning 16-7 victory against the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. The Colts had been favored by 18 points. Namath completed 17 of 28 passes for 206 yards and was named the game’s most valuable player.
January 12, 2018: Legendary broadcaster Keith Jackson died at the age of 89.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If you sit down and watch a football game with me and you have absolutely no recollection of my having been at the football game, and you turn off your television set entertained, informed and satisfied with what you’ve seen, then I think that I’ve done a pretty good job because I didn’t get in your way.” – Legendary announcer Keith Jackson, who dies on this date in 2018. He was 89.