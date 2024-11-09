Derrick Henry Named Week 10 NFLPA Community MVP: Roll Call, November, 9 2024
One day after helping the Baltimore Ravens secure a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, former Alabama running back Derrick Henry was named the NFL Player's Association Community MVP for Week 10.
Earlier this year, Henry helped host a back-to-school giveaway at Curtis Bay Elementary in Baltimore, but he still wanted to do more. After reaching back out to the school to see what they needed help with, Henry purchased winter coats for all 465 students at the elementary school.
This is Henry's first season in Baltimore after eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He leads the league in rushing yards and touchdowns.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: ITA Sectional Championships, Tallahassee, Fla., All Day
- Rowing vs. Clemson and Miami in the Head of the Black Warrior River, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 a.m.
- Baseball scrimmage vs. Clemson, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m.
- Football at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 6:30 p.m., ABC
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis at ITA Sectional Championships: Alabama’s Roan Jones and Andrii Zimnokh advanced to the quarterfinals at the ITA Sectional Championships after recording singles wins on Friday.
- Swimming and Diving: The women’s team defeated the No. 13 LSU Tigers, 157.50-142.50, and the Florida State Seminoles, 196.50-103.50. The No. 20 Alabama men downed No. 19 LSU, 167-133, and No. 22 Florida State, 191-109.
- Men's basketball: No. 2 Alabama 88, Arkansas State 79
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama guard JD Davison nearly had a triple-double for the Maine Celtics on the opening day of the G-League with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 12 assists.
- Brandon Miller had seven 3-pointers for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, tying a career record. He now has passed the 200 made 3-pointers marker in his career in just 79 games, making him the third-fastest player in NBA history to reach that milestone.
- Auburn basketball has a big road game at No. 4 Houston on Saturday night. The Tigers were travelling to Houston on Friday night when the plane got diverted back to Auburn because of a fight on board. The game is still currently scheduled to be played on Saturday.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
November 9, 1968: Scott Hunter went 13-for-22 for 232 yards, with touchdown passes to Pete Jilleba and Donnie Sutton, as Alabama defeated LSU 16-7 at Legion Field.
November 9, 2013: Although Alabama-LSU had turned into a fierce rivalry since Nick Saban joined the Crimson Tide, the home-team dominated as AJ McCarron threw three touchdown passes and T.J. Yeldon tallied 133 rushing yards and two scores for a 38-17 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. In the process, McCarron overtook John Parker Wilson as Alabama's top all-time career passer.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"All he does is win and does what his team needs for him to do. I think the guy is the best quarterback in the country." — Nick Saban about AJ McCarron after Alabama defeated LSU on this date in 2013.