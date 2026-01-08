Live Updates for Alabama Basketball's Top-15 Road Matchup Against Vanderbilt

No. 13 Alabama will play its 15th game of the regular season, and the second of SEC play, on Wednesday, Jan. 7, on the road against No. 11 Vanderbilt.

The 14-0 Commodores are one of six teams in college basketball that remain undefeated. It's Vanderbilt's best start since 2007-08 (16-0), and the Commodores weren't even ranked in the AP Top 25 until the third week of the season.

Nevertheless, after taking down Kentucky on Jan. 3, Alabama head coach Nate Oats is putting a ton of value on this matchup, with hopes of spoiling Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington's remarkable accomplishments to start 2025-26.

"We're competing for [an SEC Championship] this year," Oats said during the Kentucky postgame press conference. "Getting a win on the road against the best team in our league, at least in the analytics, would go a long way to winning a championship on Wednesday."

First Half:

TIMEOUT (11:33 1H): Vanderbilt 15, Alabama 10: Alabama's offense wakes up a bit as Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and Labaron Philon Jr. get in the scoring column, but the defense looked really solid during that stretch. Vanderbilt has only scored two points in the last four minutes. Center Noah Williamson is someone to watch in this one following a great outing against Kentucky, and he made a nice defensive play down low.

TIMEOUT (15:49 1H): Vanderbilt 13, Alabama 5: Alabama's offense couldn't have started much worse, as it's up to 4 turnovers (all steals by Vanderbilt). Aden Holloway has all 5 points for the Crimson Tide, but the loud Vanderbilt crowd seems to be getting to Alabama early.

Tipoff time is officially set for 8:10 p.m. CT

Starting Lineups

Alabama

G Labaron Philon Jr.

G Aden Holloway

G Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

F Amari Allen

F Keitenn Bristow

Alabama 6-foot-11 forward Aiden Sherrell is a game-time decision and will not start against Vanderbilt. 6-foot-10 forward Keitenn Bristow will start at the 5, while 7-foot center Noah Williamson (and maybe Sherrell) comes off the bench.

Vanderbilt

G Duke Miles

G Tyler Tanner

F Tyler Nickel

F AK Okereke

F Devin McGlockton

Pregame:

Alabama guard Davion Hannah and center Collins Onyejiaka are out with medical conditions. Everyone but these two, plus Sherrell practiced on Tuesday. These were the only players on the initial and final injury report.

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell is a game-time decision after limping to the bench against Kentucky and never returning to the floor. He missed Tuesday's practice.

How to Watch: Alabama at Vanderbilt

Who: No. 13 Alabama (11-3, 1-0 SEC) at No. 11 Vanderbilt (14-0, 1-0 SEC)

What: Alabama's second game of SEC Play (first on the road)

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 8 p.m. CT

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

SiriusXM: Channel 190 (Alabama), Channel 84 (Vanderbilt)

Series: Alabama leads 77-68 with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 20, 1924.

Last Meeting: Then-No. 4 Alabama men's basketball steamrolled Vanderbilt 103-87 on Jan. 21, 2025. The bench duo of guard Aden Holloway and forward Mouhamed Dioubate each scored 22 points, while Consensus First Team All-American guard Mark Sears tallied 21 points and seven assists. One of those buckets increased Sears' career point total to 2,500. Sears finished his collegiate career with 2,839 points, which ranks 19th all-time.

Last time out, Alabama: Following Jan. 3's 89-74 SEC-opening home win over Kentucky, then-No. 14 Alabama joined a small handful of SEC programs to take down the Wildcats four consecutive times. Aden Holloway scored 26 points. Labaron Philon Jr. also shined with 13 points in the second half alone — ending Kentucky's comeback effort down the stretch. Other standout performances from the Crimson Tide include 14 points from Houston Mallette, 11 points and nine rebounds from Amari Allen and a season-high 10 points from Noah Williamson.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores beat South Carolina 83-71 on the road in its SEC opener on Jan. 3. Tyler Tanner put up an offensive masterpiece, as he logged 19 points and 14 assists with just one turnover. Additionally, AK Okereke (17 points), Tyler Nickel (16), Devin McGlockton (15) and Jalen Washington (10) also finished in double figures. Washington led Vanderbilt in rebounds with eight.

Alabama Stat Leaders

Points: Labaron Philon Jr. (21.5 on 53.6 FG%)

Rebounds: Amari Allen (7.3, including 1.9 offensive)

Assists: Labaron Philon Jr. (5.4 with 2.6 turnovers)

Vanderbilt Stat Leaders

Points: Duke Mules (17.1 on 48.4 FG%)

Rebounds: Devin McGlockton (7.0, including 2.5 offensive)

Assists: Tyler Tanner (5.5 with 1.5 turnovers)

