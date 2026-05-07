Did Alabama Football Improve In Year Two Under Kalen DeBoer? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Thurdsday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Katie Windham as we take a voicemail highlighting Jim Jarvis playing for the Braves before tackling two football conversations and setting up today's SEC softball tournament game between Alabama and Arkansas.

The program opens with the voicemail line celebrating Jim Jarvis getting called up to play for the Braves. Jarvis went 0-for-2 in his debut, but has maximized his skillsets by even being promoted to the major leagues.

We transition into football, where our voicemailer asks if Alabama improved in year two under head coach Kalen DeBoer. The Crimson Tide made the SEC Championship and College Football Playoffs, but ended the year on a bad note, being blown out by Indiana in the Rose Bowl. Did the Crimson Tide over-or underachieve in 2025?

The show keeps the football conversation going and discusses if this is a pivotal year for DeBoer or not. Does DeBoer's contract extension take the pressure off the Crimson Tide coach entering his third year?

Lastly, the program jumps into the SEC softball tournament with Katie Windham. The Crimson Tide opens play today against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Does the conference tournament matter to Patrick Murphy and the Alabama program? Can the Crimson Tide make it to championshio game?

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads, and Blue Sky for the latest news.