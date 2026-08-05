Alabama Football Roster Measurements Entering 2026 Fall Camp

Alabama football updated the heights and weights of its 2026 roster on Tuesday, one day before fall camp.

Many players made dramatic changes to their weight throughout the offseason to get into ideal shape for the third year of the Kalen DeBoer era.

Below is the full list of new measurements, with their weights from the spring in parentheses.

Note: The NCAA eliminated redshirts during the summer, meaning Alabama lists its players as either a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, fifth-year or sixth-year on the official roster.

Austin Mack, senior | 6-6, 237 (was 232)

Keelon Russell, sophomore | 6-3, 207 (was 201)

Tayden-Evan Kaawa, freshman | 6-5, 238 (was 238)

Jett Thomalla, freshman | 6-4, 229 (was 229)

John Gazzaniga, sophomore | 6-7, 241(was 245)

John Cooper, junior | 6-2, 205 (was 205)

Daniel Hill, junior | 6-1, 234 (was 236)

AK Dear, sophomore | 6-1, 216 (was 214)

Kevin Riley, junior | 5-11, 198 (was 198)

EJ Crowell, freshman | 5-11, 224 (was 221)

Trae'shawn Brown, freshman | 5-10, 206 (was 201)

Khalifa Keith, senior | 6-1, 232 (was 232)

Frederick Moore, junior | 5-9, 170 (was 170)

Ryan Coleman-Williams, junior | 6-0, 184 (was 182)

Lotzeir Brooks, sophomore | 5-9, 197 (was 193)

Noah Rogers, senior | 6-2, 206 (was 201)

Rico Scott, junior | 6-0, 203 (was 198)

Cederian Morgan, freshman | 6-4, 222 (was 223)

Derek Meadows, sophomore | 6-5, 212 (was 215)

Tyler Henderson, junior | 6-1, 177 (was 173)

Maurice Mathis Jr., freshman | 6-1, 198 (was 186)

MJ Chirgwin, fifth year | 6-0, 195 (was 195)

Amari Sabb, freshman (summer enrollee) | 5-9, 180 (was 155)

Aubrey Walker, freshman (summer enrollee) | 5-10, 170 (was 170)

Elijah Murray, sophomore | 5-11, 185 (was 185)

Cooper Mollison, junior | 5-10, 177 (was 177)

Baylor Kelley, sophomore | 5-10, (was 180)

Preston Landry, senior | 6-4, (was 210)

Ben Jackson, sophomore | 6-2, 165 (was 165)

Warner Ross, senior | 5-10, 183 (was 183)

Kaleb Edwards, sophomore | 6-6, 264 (was 268)

Josh Ford, junior | 6-6, 266 (was 267)

Marshall Pritchett, sophomore | 6-5, 246 (was 246)

Jay Lindsey, junior | 6-5, 258 (was 258)

Danny Lewis, fifth year | 6-5, 260 (was 255)

Mack Sutter, freshman | 6-5, 248 (was 249)

Jack Sammarco, junior | 6-5, 268 (was 263)

Jaxon Shuttlesworth, junior | 6-5, 235 (was 235)

Peyton Fox, fifth year | 6-4, 235 (was 235)

Jude Cascone, freshman | 6-3, 224 (was 224)

Michael Carroll, sophomore | 6-6, 324 (was 318)

Jackson Lloyd, sophomore | 6-7, 326 (was 317)

Racin Delgatty, senior | 6-3, 305 (was 301)

William Sanders, junior | 6-3, 321 (was 315)

Jayvin James, senior | 6-5, 317 (was 318)

Kaden Strayhorn, sophomore | 6-2, 310 (was 313)

Ty Haywood, sophomore | 6-5, 318 (was 312)

Mal Waldrep Jr., sophomore | 6-5, 324 (was 322)

Nick Brooks, sophomore | 6-7, 333 (was 339)

Ethan Fields, senior | 6-3, 313 (was 319)

Casey Poe, junior | 6-4, 328 (was 324)

Chris Booker, freshman | 6-4, 288 (was 285)

Bryson Cooley, freshman | 6-6, 328 (was 325)

Tyrell Miller, sophomore | 6-5, 312 (was 322)

Jared Graham (formerly Doughty), freshman (summer enrollee) | 6-6, 300 (was 300)

Bear Fretwell, freshman (summer enrollee) | 6-7, 305 (was 290)

Mac Smith, senior | 6-3, 300 (was 300)

JD Martin, junior | 6-2, 266 (was 266)

Davis Peterson, senior | 6-1, 268 (was 268)

Billy Roby, senior | 5-11, 280 (was 280)

Baker Hickman, senior | 6-3, 334 (was 334)

London Simmons, sophomore | 6-3, 300 (was 302)

Terrance Green, senior | 6-5, 313 (was 319)

Devan Thompkins, fifth year | 6-5, 300 (was 298)

Edric Hill, senior | 6-3, 292 (was 287)

Jeremiah Beaman, junior | 6-4, 301 (was 303)

Isaia Faga, junior | 6-2, 291 (was 291)

Kedrick Bingley-Jones, sixth year | 6-4, 302 (was 302)

Steve Bolo Mboumoua, junior | 6-4, 303 (was 301)

Fatutoa Henry, fifth year | 6-4, 271 (was 272)

Mhari Johnson, freshman | 6-3, 290 (was 286)

Nolan Wilson, freshman (summer enrollee) | 6-5, 285 (was 250)

Malique Franklin, freshman (summer enrollee) | 6-6, 275 (was 252)

Corey Howard Jr., freshman | 6-6, 288 (was 285)

Caleb Smith, sophomore | 6-5, 280 (was 277)

Leslie Black, senior | 6-5, 290 (was 285)

Yhonzae Pierre, senior | 6-3, 251 (was 253)

Caleb Woodson, senior | 6-3, 240 (was 238)

QB Reese, junior | 6-0, 230 (was 229)

Justin Hill, sophomore | 6-3, 245 (was 244)

Jah-Marien Latham, sixth year | 6-3, 273 (was 270)

Desmond Umeozulu, senior | 6-6, 255 (was 253)

Luke Metz, sophomore | 6-3, 235 (was 233)

Cayden Jones, junior | 6-4, 233 (was 231)

Xavier Griffin, freshman | 6-3, 228 (was 222)

Abduall Sanders Jr., sophomore | 6-2, 231 (was 228)

Duke Johnson II, sophomore | 6-1, 233 (was 232)

Jamarion Matthews, freshman | 6-2, 254 (was 252)

Zay Hall, freshman | 6-3, 236 (was 238)

Bubba Odom, senior (summer enrollee) | 6-4, 240 (was 235)

Jake Ivie, senior | 6-0, 188 (was 188)

Lane Whisenhunt, senior | 6-2, 225 (was 225)

Zabien Brown, junior | 6-0, 196 (was 194)

Bray Hubbard, senior | 6-2, 215 (was 217)

Keon Sabb, fifth year | 6-1, 205 (was 208)

Dijon Lee Jr., sophomore | 6-4, 202 (was 204)

Red Morgan, junior | 6-0, 191 (was 189)

Zavier Mincey, junior | 6-3, 206 (was 206)

Ivan Taylor, sophomore | 6-0, 198 (was 196)

Chuck McDonald III, sophomore | 6-1, 199 (was 197)

Carmelo O'Neal, junior | 6-4, 210 (was 209)

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., junior | 5-11, 207 (was 205)

Jireh Edwards, freshman | 6-2, 218 (was 221)

Jorden Edmonds, freshman | 6-3, 190 (was 188)

Zyan Gibson, freshman | 6-0, 195 (was 194)

Nick Sherman, sophomore | 6-3, 201 (was 201)

Rihyael Kelley, freshman | 6-3, 205 (was 196)

George French II, freshman (summer enrollee) | 6-1, 195 (was 195)

Walter Sansing III, senior | 5-10, 182 (was 182)

Griffin Hanson, junior | 5-10, 177 (was 177)

London Hill, sophomore | 5-11, 185 (was 185)

Brody McCutcheon, sophomore | 6-1, 180 (was 180)

Conner Warhurst, senior | 6-2, (was 220)

Conor Talty, senior | 6-1, 201 (was 201)

Lorcan Quinn, sophomore | 6-1, 196 (was 196)

Tucker Cornelius, junior | 6-3, 207 (was 208)

Alex Asparuhov, sophomore | 6-3, 202 (was 202)

Adam Watford, senior | 5-11, 188 (was 188)

Anderson Green, junior | 6-0, 201 (was 201)

Ethan Stangle, fifth year | 6-1, 219 (was 219)

Alex Rozier, senior, fifth year | 6-4, 215 (was 215)

Jay Williams, junior | 6-0, 210 (was 210)

Eli Deutsch, freshman (summer enrollee) | 6-2, 225 (was 225)

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