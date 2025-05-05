Does Alabama Football Have a "Trap Game" in 2025? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a fun Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the weekend in sports. Michigan is self-imposing a two-game suspension on their head coach, we discuss Henry Ruggs' potential return to the NFL, a former Alabama golfer using improper equipment on the PGA Tour, Tyler Booker and Jalen Milroe's contractual outlook and then dive into the Crimson Tide's 2025 football schedule looking for a trap game.
The program opens with the Michigan Wolverines suspending head coach Sherrone Moore in an effort to avoid real punishment for its sign stealing situation. What can the NCAA really do about the Connor Stallions situation?
The program then moves into Josh Jacobs' appearance on "The Pivot" and his conversations about former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Ruggs is due for release in 2026 and will still be under-30 -years old. Could the former receiver make an NFL comeback?
The program dives into Davis Riley's hiccup on the PGA Tour this past weekend as the former Crimson Tide golfer self-reported a technology violation.
Finally the program moves back to football and discusses Tyler Booker and Jalen Milroe's potential second-contract in the NFL. Which NFL rookie is poised to make more money on their second deal?
Lastly the program gets into "trap games" with respect to Alabama's 2025 football schedule. Will the Crimson Tide be surprised by any teams this upcoming season?
