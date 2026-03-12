How Alabama O-Line Practices are Different under New Position Coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— One of the big changes to Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff at Alabama this offseason was the firing of offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and hiring Adrian Klemm as his replacement.

Klemm now has three practices under his belt working with a revamped Crimson Tide offensive line. Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb spoke after Thursday's practice about what makes Klemm such a good OL coahc at practice.

"I think Klemm’s an elite communicator at his drill work and does a really good job of transitioning drill work to skill," Grubb said. "That’s what really stood out to me when I was talking to him is just his elite knowledge of being able to talk drill to skill and put it on the field and then quickly [make] adjustments on the fly. But he’s a really good communicator.”

Klemm spent six seasons in the NFL as a player, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots. As a coach, he has extensive experience across the college and NFL levels working with offensive lines. Most recently, he served as a defensive assistant at USC, but before that Klemm was the OL coach for the Patriots in 2023.

Sophomore Michael Carroll is Alabama's only returning starter from last year's offensive line. Carroll said Klemm runs practice like what the pros will be like, and he has enjoyed Klemm's style of coaching. He slows things down and teaches everything step by step according to Carroll.

"He’s a great leader and a great coach, coming in here and teaching us all the different techniques," Carroll said of Klemm. "It’s been great.”

Alabama struggled to run the ball last season, and while there was blame to share all around, the offensve line shoulders a lot of it. Becoming a more physical running team is a focus for the unit this spring.

"Physicality and consistency are the two staples we gotta see," Grubb said. "Guys being able to execute the game plan and understand the importance of running the ball. I think that that fundamental believe begins in the spring. Just guys understanding that this has to be part of our DNA, especially when you have a younger quarterback. I think we saw some of that at the end of the season last year with Ty where we could’ve helped him out more and taken more off his plate if we could effectively run the ball a little bit more. So this year obviously that’s a big focus.”

