First Look at the Iron Bowl on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss a few recruiting updates, get Woods' perspective on the Eastern Illinois victory and start discussing this weekend's game against the Auburn Tigers. The show finishes with the Players Era Festival as Alabama dropped its first game against Gonzaga.
The program opens with Woods detailing the decommitment of offensive lineman Sam Utu and highlighting the controversial story involving Xavier Griffin and Jamarion Matthews. Is Utu's decommitment concerning and what happened to the Gainesville High School defenders?
We continue with football to get Woods' perspective on Alabama's dominant Eastern Illinois performance. Did the Crimson Tide fix its running game? Did Ty Simpson play well in just one half of action? Woods discusses the trends for the Alabama football program.
The show then starts turning its attention to Germie Bernard's comments about Jordan-Hare Stadium and wondering if the Alabama wide receiver has an accurate perception of last year's contest. We dive into the Auburn stats this season and begin to discuss the Iron Bowl.
Finally, we turn our attention to the Players Era Festival as Alabama lost by 10 to an impressive Gonzaga team. What went wrong for the Crimson Tide? Who stood out for Nate Oats' team and who could've played better in Las Vegas? The show highlights Tuesday's game against UNLV as the program looks to bounce back against the Runnin' Rebels.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.