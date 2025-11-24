Crimson Tide Commits Continue to Shine Under Playoff Lights
Throughout much of this fall, there have been a few members of Alabama's 2026 recruiting class that have consistently put up jaw dropping numbers for their high school teams.
This past week was no different as two of those players continued to do so, securing massive playoff victories and placing their teams one step closer to the ultimate goal of a state championship.
Take a look at which of Alabama's 2026 commits were the most impressive on the biggest stage throughout the most recent round of high school playoff football.
5-Star RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Jackson High School (Jackson, Alabama)
Jackson (11-2) 50, W.S. Neal (9-4) 7
No stranger to this list, Crowell once again dominated his competition this past week, helping Jackson take down W.S. Neal, 50-7, in a third round playoff matchup. While the 5-Star back was unable to replicate his near 400 yard outburst from a week ago, he did finish this matchup with 10 carries for 133 yards and five touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.
He has been nothing short of incredible since stepping foot on the field this season, compiling over 2,000 rushing yards at this point with 28 touchdowns. He's also shown off some incredible ball security throughout the year, recording just a single fumble in 12 games.
While he will have to compete with a loaded running back room next season that features a few other former 5-Star prospects, Crowell looks primed for the SEC, and could potentially be an early contributor once he arrives on campus.
Jackson will be back in action this week on November 28 against St. Michael Catholic with a chance to potentially advance to the state title game.
4-Star WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Benjamin Russell High School (Alexander City, Alabama)
Benjamin Russell (12-1) 40, Hueytown (7-6) 13
Another player who has been featured on this list several times this season, Morgan is one of the most impressive wide receiver prospects of the last decade, let alone in the 2026 class. This past week he showed exactly why as he hauled in nine receptions for an eye popping 256 yards and two scores.
Needless to say, Benjamin Russell won its third round playoff matchup, taking down the Hueytown Golden Gophers by a score of 40-13.
Through the Wildcats' 13 games this season, Alabama's future wideout has hauled in a whopping 75 receptions for 1,237 yards and 14 touchdowns. Morgan and Benjamin Russell will be back in action on November 28 against Saraland for a chance to play in the state title game.