Former Alabama All-SEC Forward Indicted on Federal Charges
Former Alabama basketball first-team all-SEC member Kennedy Winston was indicted on federal fraud charges in a check-cashing scheme that added up to more than $1 million according to a report by Fox 10 News in Mobile. Winston pled not guilty to the charges in the Mobile federal court.
According to the allegations, Winston, along with co-defendant Xavier Henri Cade conspired to steal checks and forged identification documents through the mail in early to mid 2024. They then used the stolen information to illegally obtain money.
Winston is from the Mobile area, playing his high school ball at Blount High School in Prichard, Alabama where he won the state's Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2002. He originally signed with Cal, but was released from his national letter of intent to be closer to family playing at Alabama, where he became a star.
He played for the Crimson Tide under head coach from 2002 to 2005. Winston was the team's leading scorer two years in a row and was named to the first team all-SEC in 2005, when he led the league in scoring at 17.9 points per game. The forward was also a key member of the Tide's Elite Eight team in 2004.
After being one of the top players in the SEC, Winston declared for the NBA draft in 2005, forgoing his final year of eligibility. He was not drafted but instead spent a decade playing professional basketball in Europe, Mexico and South America.
Winston could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted, but would likely face a lighter sentence. He is being charged with a conspiracy charge and identity theft, that would also carry a mandatory two-year prison term on top of the other charge. The courts are also seeking forfeiture of cash, a Porsche and a money judgement of almost $1.4 million according to Fox 10's report.
This story will be updated.