Alabama Representation on All-SEC Teams on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we talk abou the All-SEC honorees and what it really says about the Crimson Tide roster. The show dives into the 2026 football schedule and then briefly touches on Saturday's basketball game against Arizona.

The program opens with the four Crimson Tide players named to the Coaches All-SEC Freshman team and the five honorees that made the Coaches All-SEC Team earlier in the week. The show looks at a trend with the All-SEC Team and decides if the Alabama roster was as talented as we all perceived preseason.

The show then moves into next season's SEC schedule as Alabama received dates for its 2026 opponents. What immediately stands out after we review the schedule? What ways to we wish it would change? What are the most troubling places for the Crimson Tide next season?

Lastly, the program reviews Alabama basketball's upcoming game against No. 1 Arizona. There's a familiar face coming back to Birmingham and a big challenge on the glass again as the Crimson Tide looks for another marquee victory in the early part of this basketball season. What does KenPom say about the game? We make our predictions for the game before getting out for the weekend.

The show finishes up with John Cena's last match this weekend and minor thoughts on the Army-Navy matchup ahead with Heisman thoughts on a light football weekend.

