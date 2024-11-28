Former Alabama Athletic Director, Football Player Bill Battle Dies at 82
An Alabama legend has died. William "Bill" Battle served as Alabama athletic director from 2013-2017 and played football for the Crimson Tide from 1960-1962. He was 82.
Battle was a three-year starter at Alabama under Paul "Bear" Bryant and was part of Bryant's first championship team in 1961. After college, he began his coaching career at Oklahoma and then moved on to coach at the United States Military Academy while serving a two-year military tour.
He then spent a decade as an assistant and eventually the head football coach at the Universtiy of Tennessee.
Battle returned to Tuscaloosa in 2013 to serve as AD. During his tenure, Alabama produced three NCAA team national championships, 10 SEC team championships in five different sports,15 NCAA individual champions, 43 Academic All-Americans, including six Academic All-Americans of the Year and 16 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship awardees. After his career as athletics director, Battle stayed on at Alabama as special assistant to The University of Alabama president where he assisted Dr. Stuart R. Bell in a variety of initiatives benefitting the University and the Department of Athletics.
Several important figures in the Alabama and SEC paid tribute to Battle and his accomplishments in a press release from the University of Alabama.
“Bill Battle’s legacy at The University of Alabama is profound and enduring. His generosity and visionary leadership elevated our institution and enriched the lives of countless students and colleagues. His dedication to excellence and steadfast devotion to UA will inspire generations to come. We are forever grateful for his friendship and his lasting impact on our community.” - Stuart R. Bell, UA President
“Coach Battle was a great player and top prospect in the South when he came to Alabama at a time when the program was down. He started for Papa for three years including a national championship. He created the licensing industry that The University and schools nationwide still benefit from today. He was a major donor to The University. When we needed him again, he left retirement to help us as Athletic Director.”- Paul Bryant Jr., Lifelong friend of Coach Battle and son of Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant
“It’s difficult to put into words just how much Coach Battle means to The University of Alabama and college athletics, as a whole. He excelled in so many areas and was a true visionary. Beyond his accomplishments, he was an incredible man, and I am forever grateful for the friendship we built over the years. We will miss him tremendously and are praying for Mary, Pat, Mike, Shannon, Kayla and the entire Battle family.”- Greg Byrne, Alabama Director of Athletics
“Bill Battle was first class in every way. He represented The University of Alabama with tremendous character and integrity. He was an outstanding football player at Alabama, a successful collegiate head coach and visionary who revolutionized the business of college athletics. I got to know him best when he returned to direct the Alabama athletics department where his vision and leadership were driving factors in the Crimson Tide’s success that resulted in our 2015 national championship. Terry and I are saddened by his passing and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Mary and their entire family. He will be deeply missed.”- Nick Saban, Former Alabama head football coach
“I am grateful for the privilege to have known and worked with Bill Battle. Bill was an innovative leader who had a distinguished career as a coach, businessman, and athletics director, who loved his family and was committed to the special opportunities presented through intercollegiate athletics. In the SEC, we share in the sorrow of Bill’s passing but are thankful for his impact and friendship.”- Greg Sankey, Southeastern Conference Commissioner