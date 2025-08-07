Jam Miller, Domani Jackson Model Games After Two Alabama Legends
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Past and present Pro Bowlers are perhaps the most common athletes that future NFL players emulate their game after, as high school and college stars constantly watch film of those labeled as the best on the planet.
Alabama running back Jam Miller was asked which NFL player he takes notes from during the Crimson Tide's Media Day on Monday, and he didn't even hesitate to answer.
"Mark Ingram," Miller said. "Watching some of his film when he was here, he was a great back. Just watching him, I try to learn some of the things he does and I try to put it in my game. He was great at making people miss—being physical, breaking arm tackles, breaking tackles—just doing a whole lot of great things on the field."
Ingram played running back at Alabama from 2008-10, and his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in 2009 led the Crimson Tide to a National Championship victory. Former Alabama legendary head coach Nick Saban's first year in Tuscaloosa was in 2007 and Ingram got to play for him in years 2-4—starting the dynasty.
Ingram was named to three Pro Bowls during his 12-year NFL career. He spent his first 10 seasons with the New Orleans Saints after they selected the Crimson Tide's first-ever Heisman Trophy winner with the 28th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. He is second on the Saints' rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns lists, as he only trails current running back and former Alabama outgoing transfer Alvin Kamara.
Following Alabama's dominant 42-10 win over Wisconsin last season, Ingram, who is an analyst for Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff, came into the media room of Camp Randall Stadium and praised Miller for his stellar performance.
Crimson Tide cornerback Domani Jackson has high expectations to lead an Alabama secondary riddled with depth and talent at every spot. He aims to stand out just like another former Tide cornerback.
"OK, so growing up, I loved Xavier Rhodes, but obviously he's not playing anymore—so Pat [Surtain II]," Jackson said. "It's either Pat or [New England Patriots cornerback] Christian Gonzalez. They're kind of built the same. I just love how patient they are in man-to-man. I really watch either Pat or [Gonzalez] in man-to-man and just how patient they use their hands. I just try to put that in my game."
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has been regarded as one of the best defensive players in the NFL since he was selected with the ninth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons and was named a First Team All-Pro twice. Additionally, he became the first-ever Crimson Tide product to be named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year this past February.
Surtain played at Alabama from 2018-20. He was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, a Unanimous All-American, and of course, an integral member of the Crimson Tide 2020 CFP National Championship. In three years at Alabama, Surtain recorded 117 tackles, 27 pass breakups, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.
Jackson was named to the media's Preseason All-SEC Second Team and the former USC transfer could be in for a big senior season at Alabama.