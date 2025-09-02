Former Alabama Closer Chase Lee Called Up by Detroit Tigers: Roll Call
Major League Baseball rosters were officially allowed to expand by two players on Monday, a yearly occurrence when September rolls around. The Detroit Tigers, leaders in the AL Central, chose former Alabama closer Chase Lee as one of their selections.
Lee made his MLB debut earlier this season, and has pitched in 32 games. As an optionable reliever, he has been up and down throughout the year. He was sent to Triple-A Toledo on May 8, May 13 and August 1. He is 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Lee may get optioned again following the completion of Monday's game, a 10-8 loss to the New York Mets. The team has not made an official announcement of its next roster move as of this writing, but that will likely come sometime Tuesday.
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, September 2, 2025:
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs was a full go at Dallas Cowboys practice on Monday.
- Former Crimson Tide linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. was named one of the Arizona Cardinals' 2025 team captains.
- Landon Dickerson was on the Philadelphia Eagles' injury report Monday, but not because of his knee.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- September 1, 1904: Johnny Mack Brown was born in Dothan, Ala.
- September 1, 1953: NBC officials converged on Birmingham to meet with university and city officials about the television “extravaganza” between Alabama and Tennessee scheduled for Oct. 17 at Legion Field. NBC reported that 30 million people were expected to watch the game, and it would cost the network an incredible $350,000, including $100,000 to the SEC office to be divided among its 12 members.
- September 1, 2007: Redshirt freshman running back Terry Grant ushered in the Nick Saban era by scoring a 47-yard touchdown on the Crimson Tide's first play from scrimmage against Western Carolina. The debut for the coach resulted in a 52-6 victory.
- September 1, 2008: Nick Saban appeared on the cover of Forbes with the headline “Sports’ Most Powerful Coach.”
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“My thing with the team was it’s not who you play, but how you play.”- Nick Saban after first Alabama win, 2007