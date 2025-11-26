Ace Austin Named SEC Freshman of the Week: Roll Call
Alabama women's basketball currently enjoys a perfect 6-0 record and received an honor from the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday as freshman Ace Austin was selected as the SEC's Co-Freshman of the week.
Austin scored a career-high 21 points in the program's 84-45 win over Samford last week off the bench in 30 minutes of action. The Spring Garden, Ala. product scored 17 points in 26 minutes against Harvard earlier in the week for her third game in double figures, becoming the first freshman since Essence Cody in 2023-24 to score double digits in back-to-back games. She averages 13.8 points per game in the early part of the season.
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, November 26, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's basketball: vs. Maryland at Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, 11 p.m. CT, TNT Watch, Listen
- Women's Basketball: vs. Minnesota at the Pink Flamingo Championships in Nassau, Bahamas 3 p.m. CT, Watch, Listen
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
Men's Basketball: Alabama vs. UNLV at the Players Era Festival
SEC News:
SEC Daily: SEC Power Rankings After Week 13
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle celebrated his 27th birthday on Tuesday. Waddle is in his fifth year with the Dolphins and has 358 receptions for 4,851 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Alabama baseball announced 10 signees on Tuesday
- Jaser Arms - Outfielder - Maryville, Tenn.
- Brooks Berry - Infielder - Athens, Tenn.
- Bubba Coleman - Infielder - Flowerybranch, Ga.
- Hudson DeVaughan - Right Handed Pitcher - Mooresville, Ind.
- Evan Malone - Right Handed Pitcher - Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Gage Petrutz - Catcher/Outfielder - Yulee, Fla.
- Chandler Taylor - Outfielder - Cincinnati, Ohio
- Tate Troxell - Right Handed Pitcher - Noblesville, Ind.
- Arian Vargas - Right Handed Pitcher - Lanham, Md.
- Wyatt Williams - Right Handed Pitcher - Alabaster, Ala.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 26, 1964: A 100-yard kickoff return by Ray Ogden sparked Alabama to a 21-14 Thanksgiving victory over Auburn at Legion Field. The Crimson Tide’s other touchdowns came on a fumble recovery in the end zone by Steve Bowman and a 23-yard pass from Joe Namath to Ray Perkins. Bowman’s touchdown was the result of a snap sailing 39 yards over kicker's Jon Kilgore’s head into the Auburn end zone. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"This team lost one game in overtime to a very, very good team who's No. 1 right now, and we lost in overtime. Everybody's got to make their choices and decisions about that. But I think we've got a great football team and a great bunch of young men who have done a wonderful job and played some really dominant football on both sides of the ball. I think they deserve an opportunity, the best opportunity that's out there for them."- Nick Saban
Alabama won at Auburn 42-14 in 2011, and hoped for a rematch with LSU in the BCS Championship Game.