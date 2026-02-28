Grant Nelson played for Alabama basketball from 2023 to 2025 and was a major part of the Crimson Tide's first Final Four in program history. He went undrafted but has been but signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets out of college.

On Friday, Nelson signed a 10-day contract with the Nets and got to make his NBA debut that same night against the Celtics. Not only did he get to play, but Nelson scored his first NBA bucket with a dunk over Boston's Luke Garza.

Grant Nelson gets his first NBA points, dunking over Luka Garza. pic.twitter.com/BZwjzv9cqr — Collin Helwig (@collinhelwig) February 28, 2026

During his Friday press conference, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said he was "super happy" to hear that Nelson got called up.

"Hopefully they put him on the floor in these games during his 10-day contract, give him a chance to play against some pros," Oats said. "I hope he shines. He's never afraid of the spotlight. I think the best games he ever had here were against the best teams we played."

In his NBA debut, Nelson ended up playing 10 minutes, finishing with three points, two rebounds, four assists and two blocks. The Nets lost to the Celtics 148-111.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday February 28, 2026

Alabama senior John Landers won a bronze medal in the heptathlon at the SEC Indoor Championships.

John Landers, you’re an SEC medalist! 🥉



With his third-place finish (six points), @ua_athletics tallies 23 total points (Adel - eight points - pen; Ailes - six points - pen; Daves - three points - hep) and three medals from the multis alone 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ucTv4PKpXP — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) February 28, 2026

Former Alabama DB Domani Jackson had an impressive showing in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine on Friday with an unofficial time of 4.41 seconds.

Alabama football released a video of the Crimson Tide's offseason conditioning program: Fourth Quarter.

C O M P E T E 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/WMyfiluEYO — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) February 27, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday results:

Track and field at SEC Indoor Championships: After Day 2 of competition, the women's team remains in first place with 38 points. The men's team is in third place with 24 points.

Men's tennis: Alabama 7, Tennessee State 0

Alabama 5, Tennessee State 0

Softball: Alabama 8, USF 0 (Five Innings)

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday schedule:

Track and field at SEC Indoor Championships, College Station, Texas, All Day, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Softball vs. Kent State, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 11 a.m., SEC Network+

Women's tennis vs. Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, 1 p.m.

Softball vs. USF, Tuscaloosa, 1:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Baseball vs. No. 19 Oregon State, Frisco, Texas, 4 p.m., Watch

Men's basketball at No. 22 Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

189 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 28, 1943: Although he wasn’t optimistic that Alabama would field a team in the fall, Frank Thomas told reporters that spring practices would begin in March after the completion of exams. "If there are enough players to play football and if there are any teams to play, we will have a team," Thomas said. The escalation in World War II, however, cast a pall over any thoughts of gridiron action.

February 28, 1994: Dalvin Tomlinson was born in McDonough, Ga.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Ryan [Anderson] just thinks I’m a freak of nature," – Dalvin Tomlinson

We'll leave you with this...

Check us out on: