Domani Jackson Hopes to Eliminate Misconceptions at 2026 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — To say Alabama cornerback Domani Jackson had an up-and-down 2025 season would be fair and accurate. The senior struggled with consistency and was expected to be a major contributor after not declaring for the previous NFL Draft.

That’s part of what Jackson’s looking to prove and give off at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He feels there are misconceptions about him as a player that simply aren’t true. Now, he has the platform to squash them.



“I think a lot of teams just feel a little inconsistency by my play, but I'm here to prove everybody wrong and just give them my story,” Jackson said on Thursday.

Injuries became a common occurrence in his career, which has also been flagged by NFL teams. Calling him injury-prone might have been a fair claim previously, but now Jackson is operating at 100-percent health.



He has dealt with season-ending injuries in his past and has missed substantial time with others. Proving he can stay healthy and still move like the top-end athlete that many believe him to be will be his utmost priority.

“That's another thing with me,” Jackson said. “A lot of people think I'm always injury-prone, but that's not the case. It’s just the game of football.”

For a variety of reasons, his play took a dip during his senior season. He started to share snaps with freshman Dijon Lee and his stats took a dip, as well. This was something Jackson was aware of. At the same time, the cornerback talent that’s brewing in Tuscaloosa is undeniable.



“I wasn't living up to that standard. Alabama holds you to a standard,” Jackson said. “If you're not living up to it, you will get replaced. I mean, it's a room full of talent.”

During those times of struggle this past season and the one before, Jackson leaned on former NFL defensive back and Crimson Tide staffer Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. The two formed a close relationship as soon as Jackson arrived in Tuscaloosa, which led to some direct mentorship.

Clinton-Dix helped weather the mental storm for Jackson during his senior campaign, falling back on a few simple words.



“Just compete. Give me your all.”

There was also a filmroom aspect to their relationship that also helped him stay focused on improving.

“This past year with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, he just pulled me aside,” Jackson said. “It was just watching film, and he was just saying, just be that same person, man.”



Clinton-Dix, without a doubt, played a huge role in Jackson's senior season. Even if that year didn't match his 2024 season and the NFL potential he once had, Jackson managed to learn a lot about the sport and himself.

The standard by which Jackson was held at Alabama was one that helped him for his NFL future, even if he wasn’t always playing his best football. Those standards were different compared to his previous stop at USC, as well.



“Just getting with a program that's held to a deep standard, and just getting used to that standard,” Jackson said. “Every program is different. So it was just me getting adapted to Alabama.”

