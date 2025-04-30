Former Alabama Infielder Hits First Double-A Home Run: Roll Call, April 30, 2025
Former Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis notched a career milestone on Tuesday as he hit his first Double-A home run for the Detroit Tigers affiliated Erie SeaWolves.
Jarvis is batting .220 with 10 RBIs and two stolen bases on 59 plate appearances on the young season. The infielder was a particularly effective batter at the Capstone in two-strike situations, making it fitting that his first Double-A home run comes on a two-strike count.
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No Alabama Athletics in action.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
No Alabama Athletics in action.
Did You Notice?
- Former Crimson Tide baseball player Caden Rose hit a home run for the Boston Red Sox Double-A affiliate Portland Sea Dogs.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday.
Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs was the recent guest on "The Pivot" podcast. The former running back discussed growing up homeless, his NFL career and his relationship with former Alabama football player Henry Ruggs III. The full episode can be seen here.
SEC News:
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 122 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 30, 1985: Emanuel King was selected in the first round of the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
April 30, 1988: Robert Lester was born in Foley, Ala.
April 30, 2012: Billy Neighbors died in Huntsville, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Don't talk too much or too soon."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant