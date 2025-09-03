Former Alabama QB Had Spicy Comments After Program's Loss to FSU: Roll Call
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is doing a bit of soul searching this week after losing the season opener to the Florida State Seminoles last Saturday. The Crimson Tide was bullied along both lines of scrimmage and showed a lack of effort throughout the game in Doak-Campbell Stadium.
Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron said the program faces an uphill battle in the recruiting realm as the organization's NIL budget doesn't match what other top programs are offering prospects when discussing turning things around.
"You look at these other teams that have $40-50 million in NIL," McCarron said in an appearance on theMcCready & SiskeyPodcast. "Alabama—and I know this for a fact, talking to multiple people in the program—Alabama has less than $20 million in their NIL."
McCarron suggested that Alabama's previous dominance under Saban has allowed the program to procure favorable deals in the NIL realm, but losing erodes the previously established good will.
The three-time national champion even commented on Ryan Williams and his move into the slot in Saturday's game.
“He didn’t look good inside,” McCarron said. “Go back and anyone that wants to question what I’m talking about, go back and watch the film. When he was inside running routes, he looked terrified when he was running across the middle. Terrified to get hit.
Williams hauled in five receptions for 30 yards but had multiple drops that hindered the offense.
“I’ll tell you the difference between him and DeVonta Smith went across the middle and would catch balls. Ryan Williams does not want to go across the middle at all. He has a scared factor to him.”
Here's the Roll Call for Wednesday, September 3, 2025:
Wednesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson returned to practice after undergoing a small knee procedure.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 3, 1988: Football members of the A-Club returned to Tuscaloosa to be the first invited guests into the Paul W. Bryant Museum. Before viewing the facility, which featured artifacts from throughout the storied history of the Crimson Tide, head coach Bill Curry addressed the group at the Bryant Conference Center.
September 3, 1991: Deion Belue was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.
September 3, 2017: The son of Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Meiko, was murdered in Columbia, Maryland. He was 25. The case remains unsolved.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Nobody ever wins a football game – somebody loses it.”- Wallace Wade
We'll Leave You with This:
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts said he has the same mentality entering the 2025 season as he did last year, to take things a day at a time and improve.