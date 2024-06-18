Former Alabama Softball Pitching Coach Finds New Home: Roll Call, June 18, 2024
Former Alabama softball pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro is back in the SEC, according to a report from D1Softball.
She spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Memphis, departing Alabama in the summer of 2022 following a decade-plus stint as pitching coach at her alma mater. The Tigers amassed 14 wins during her tenure, including eight this past season.
VanBrakle Prothro will now take over as the new pitching coach at Florida, which bounced Alabama from the Women's College World Series this month. The Gators' previous pitching coach, Chelsey Dobbins, has left the position to spend time with her family.
Did You Notice?
- The first NBA champion who was also an Alabama men's basketball player to have played under Nate Oats is JD Davison. Davison's Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night to win the 2024 NBA Finals, completing a five-game conquest of the Mavericks. Davison was a second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after just one season at Alabama.
- In other softball news, former UNC Wilmington pitcher Emily Winstead is reportedly transferring to the Crimson Tide. She was the CAA (then the Colonial Athletic Conference) Pitcher of the Year in 2022. She has 402 career strikeouts to go with a 2.26 earned run average.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 74 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- June 18, 1988: The first annual all-star game between high school players from Alabama and Mississippi was held at Ladd Memorial Stadium in Mobile. Alabama won the All-Star Classic in triple overtime, 24-21.
- June 18, 1990: CBS announced it will televise the Dec. 1 game between Alabama and Auburn at 1:40 CST. Earlier, CBS officials had contacted both institutions about moving the game to Saturday, Nov. 24 for a prime time telecast.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
- "Let's face it. Alabama just likes to hit you. They are the hardest hitting team I've ever played against."—Illinois quarterback Tony Eason after Alabama beat the Illini 21-15 in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's final game.
