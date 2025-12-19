Alabama Distance Runner Doris Lemngole Wins The Bowerman: Roll Call

Alabama distance runner Doris Lemngole won The Bowerman — the highest individual honor in collegiate track and field — on Thursday night at the Gaylord Texas Resort & Convention Center.

The standout distance runner is the first student-athlete in program history to win the sport's most prestigious award.

The junior from West Pokot County, Kenya, topped an impressive group of finalists that included Pamela Kosgei of New Mexico and Savannah Sutherland of Michigan. All three student-athletes were their school’s first-ever finalist for The Bowerman.

Lemngole won two of her four national titles in 2025: indoor 5,000-meter and outdoor 3,000-meter steeplechase. She was also the national runner-up for the indoor 3,000-meter event. Lemngole won three SEC titles this year, including the indoor 3,000-meter, outdoor 3,000-meter steeplechase and the outdoor 5,000-meter.

The USTFCCCA National Women’s Athlete of the Year also holds two collegiate records for her times in the indoor 5,000-meter (14:52.57) and outdoor 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:58.15).

A moment to last a lifetime. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/lm6B6CKq43 — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) December 19, 2025

Here is your weekend Roll Call for Friday, Dec. 19 – Sunday, Dec. 21

Thursday's Scores:

No results

This Weekend's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Friday

Football at Oklahoma, College Football Playoff first round, 7 p.m. CT, ESPN and ABC, Norman, Okla.

Sunday

Men's basketball vs. Kennesaw State, Rocket City Classic, 1 p.m., SEC Network+, Huntsville, Ala.

Women's basketball vs. Troy, 2 p.m. SEC Network+, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

SEC News:

Clark Lea Stands With Diego Pavia Amid Post-Heisman Backlash

Mizzou QB Beau Pribula to Enter Transfer Portal, per Report

Did You Notice?

Former Alabama quarterback and three-time BCS national champion A.J. McCarron has been hired as the USFL's Birmingham Stallions head coach. The 35-year-old becomes the youngest head coach in professional football.

The WCGA placed Alabama gymnastics as the No. 8 team in its preseason poll.

The @wcgagym Preseason Poll has officially dropped which means GYM SZN is right around the corner‼️🎉🤸✨#NCAAGYM pic.twitter.com/aV2kU3ZOpW — NCAA Women’s Gymnastics (@NCAA_Gymnastics) December 18, 2025

Former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was recently benched. Crimson Tide product wide receiver Jaylen Waddle shared his reaction to the news.

Jaylen Waddle reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s benching



VIDEO pic.twitter.com/QtoPdku8Pb — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 18, 2025

Former Alabama men's basketball guard Jahvon Quinerly has joined Shanghai Blackbird.

Former Alabama and current Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller tallied 26 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in a 133-126 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Alabama volleyball added rising senior setter Ava Wallis to its 2026 roster, following two seasons at Coastal Carolina and one at Northeastern.

🚨New Tide Alert🚨



Setter Ava Wallis will join Alabama volleyball in 2026



📰Read More: https://t.co/YMYBTKVs9d#RollTide pic.twitter.com/Fd7uR76S7D — Alabama Volleyball (@AlabamaVBall) December 18, 2025

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 19, 1936: Crimson Tide baseball and basketball standout Jack Kubuszyn was born in Buffalo, N.Y.

December 19, 1939: Mal Moore was born in Dozier, Ala.

December 19, 1959: In the first bowl appearance by an Alabama-coached Paul Bryant team, the Crimson Tide lost 7-0 to Penn State in Philadelphia's Liberty Bowl. A fake field goal touchdown pass by Galen Hall was the difference in the defensive struggle.

December 19, 1982: Mo Williams was born in Jackson, Miss.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I don't remember saying another word. I don't remember hanging up the telephone or even leaving the phone booth. It was the saddest moment of my career. I just leaned up against the aging brick wall of the coffee shop and cried.”

— Mal Moore on hearing the news of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s death

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You with This:

Read More: