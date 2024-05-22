Germie Bernard, Mark Sears and the NCAA Tournament on The Joe Gaither Show
There was a lot happening on Tuesday around the Alabama athletics world so let's catch you up and tell you what it all means on the Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral".
The show opens with Alabama football on our minds as head coach Kalen DeBoer spent time with the media in Birmingham at a Yea Alabama event. DeBoer discussed two of the Crimson Tide's transfers that look to make an impact this fall in Germie Bernard and Kadyn Proctor.
South Alabama linebacker transfer Kahlil Jacobs announced his intentions to transfer to Missouri creating questions about his interest in Alabama. Did Kane Wommack miss out on an important transfer? Or perhaps there's a simplier explanation as to why the linebacker opted for a different SEC school.
Alabama baseball was unfortunately eliminated from the SEC Tournament on Tuesday after just a single game in Hoover. Has the Crimson Tide done enough to secure an NCAA Tournament berth and is the early loss a blessing in disguise?
Crimson Tide head basketball coach Nate Oats was also at the Yea Alabama event in Birmingham on Tuesday and gave insight on Mark Sears and his NBA Draft decision. Sears has to decide his path by next Wednesday, making a stressful seven days for the Alabama basketball faithful.
.Lastly, the Alabama softball team aims to keep its momentum going in the Super Regionals this weekend in Knoxville. What did we hear from Patrick Murphy before the team left town on Wednesday and what would it mean to upset the Tennessee Volunteers?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.