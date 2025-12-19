Live Updates from Alabama Football at Oklahoma in First Round of CFP

NORMAN, Okla.–– The wait is over. The College Football Playoff is back, and No. 9 Alabama and No. 8 Oklahoma kick off the latest edition of the CFP with an opening-round matchup in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Sooners (10-2) won the regular season matchup in Tuscaloosa with Alabama (10-3) turning the ball over three times in the loss on Nov. 15. The Crimson Tide will be looking for revenge and a spot in the quarterfinals against No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

BamaCentral will provide updates throughout Friday night's matchup with full coverage to come after the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ABC and ESPN.

Pregame

Alabama is wearing its traditional, all-white road uniform. The only difference is a CFP patch on the left shoulder.

According to the in-stadium clock, the game will kick off at approximately 7:10 p.m. CT

Alabama's players are dressed in different degrees of warmth to deal with the cold temperatures. Some are bundled up with head coverings, longsleeves and tights. Others are rocking short-sleeve shirts and shorts.

Tight ends Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. are listed as "game-time decisions" on the final availability report.

Kalen DeBoer took a pregame stroll around the field in Oklaoma, which is not something he has normally done this season.

Alabama arrived to the stadium around 4:50 p.m.

Students and fans have started to trickle in the stadium at 5:07 p.m. CT. Still no sign of either team on the field.

It looks like Alabama has just brought the pep band version of the Million Dollar Band to Oklahoma.

While the initial forecast at the beginning of the week made it seem like it might be really cold in Norman, it's actually pleasant with temperatures in the mid 50s. It shouldn't get colder than 49 degrees below the game.

Outside the stadium about three hours for the game, there were dozens of drones lined up. Looks like there will be some sort of drone show tonight.

How to watch: No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma

Who: No. 9 Alabama (10-3) vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2)

When: Friday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN and ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)

Series: Oklahoma leads, 5-2-1

Last meeting: The Crimson Tide and Sooners met back on Nov. 15 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium with Oklahoma winning 23-21, ending Alabama's nation-leading home winning streak. Alabama out-gained Oklahoma 406-212, but the Sooners were able to haul in three key turnovers to walk away with the road victory. Ty Simpson threw for 326 yards, but his two turnovers proved too costly.

Last time out, Alabama: Alabama had one of its worst performances of the season in a 28-7 loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. The Tide finished with -3 rushing yards and was without multiple key players. It was just the second time this season, with the other being the previous Oklahoma matchup, that the Alabama defense did not force a turnover.

Last time out, Oklahoma: The Sooners scraped by in the regular season finale with a 17-13 home win over a beleaguered LSU team. Oklahoma quarterback was 22-of-38 for 318 yards, and his late 58-yard touchdown with 4:16 to go secured the victory.

Opening round CFP schedule

No. 10 Miami (10-2) at No. 7 Texas A&M- Dec. 20, 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ABC

No. 11 Tulane (11-2) at No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1)- Dec. 20, 2:30 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max

No. 12 James Madison (12-1) at No. 5 Oregon (11-1)- Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max

