Grading Alabama Basketball's 2024-2025 Season: Just a Minute
BamaCentral looks back on the Alabama basketball season after making a run to the Elite Eight and puts a grade on the 2024-2025 Crimson Tide team.
Alabama basketball's season ended on Saturday with a loss to No. 1 Duke in the Elite Eight. The Crimson Tide finished the season with a 28-9 record.
Before the NCAA Tournament began, Alabama head coach Nate Oats said anything short of a Final Four would be a disappointment. Oats has set a new standard for Alabama basketball. Prior to his arrival in Tuscaloosa, the program had one Elite Eight apperance all time and has now reached the milestone in back-to-back seasons.
However, Oats had big expectations for this team since the roster was assembled last summer with additions from the portal like Clifford Omoruyi and Chris Youngblood and two McDonald's All-Americans in Aiden Sherrell and Derrion Reid.
Alabama failed to accomplish any of its major goals (SEC regular season title, SEC Tournament title, Final Four or national championship), but that doesn't mean this season is a failure. Relative to preseason expectations this season is a disappointment, but relative to what the team went through this season injury wise, reaching the Elite Eight was a success.
This has me landing at an A- grade overall for the 2024-2025 Alabama basketball team. What do you think? Agree or disagree? Let us know in the comments on social media.