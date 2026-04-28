Jocelyn Briski, Kade Snell Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

There have been plenty of weeks where it has been exceedingly difficult to make the picks for Athlete of the Week given the number of strong performances from Crimson Tide athletes. The opposite was true this week, as Alabama baseball and softball each arguably turned in their worst weeks of the season, both losing series in Knoxville to Tennessee.

When accounting for how those results happened -- baseball's error-laden performances and softball's nonexistent offense -- you have two results that leave very little for anybody to feel good about. So on that note, here are the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week for the week of April 21 - 27, 2026:

Freshman of the Week: Vic Moten

Alabama softball dropped its first series of the season to Tennessee, but Moten was not the problem. The freshman took the circle for Sunday's game two and got no help from her offense, as the Crimson Tide was shut out. Moten allowed just two runs over Alabama's six defensive innings, showing poise in a tough SEC road environment with her back against the wall. Add in her midweek complete game shutout against UAB, and you have another very strong week for the likely All-SEC Freshman Team selection.

Athlete of the Week: Jocelyn Briski

Briski wins by default, due to the fact that nobody was able to outshine her. That is not to say that Briski was bad -- she allowed just six hits and two earned runs over 10.0 innings pitched -- but it was not the ace's best week of the season by any stretch of the imagination.

The junior threw a five-inning shutout in Alabama softball's series-opening win over Tennessee as Alabama run-ruled the Volunteers 12-0. The Crimson Tide bats were nowhere to be found after that game, combining for one run over the next two games, both of which were losses. Briski was solid in Monday's rubber match, giving up two earned runs over 5.0 innings, but Alabama's lack of offense ensured she would take the loss.

Pro Athlete of the Week: Kade Snell

There was not a ton to speak of in the pros either, but the former Alabama baseball captain had a career week to take home the honor. Snell went 6-for-18 with eight RBI and his first-career home run, reaching base safely all five games for the South Bend Cubs (Chicago's High-A affiliate). Snell, selected in the fifth round of last year's draft, is off to a solid start in his first full professional season, batting .291 with a .795 OPS, while leading the Midwest League with 17 RBI.

Can't you Snell that SNELL? 😮



It's the first @hoosierlottery home run in professional baseball for No. 26 @Cubs prospect Kade Snell!#SBCubs pic.twitter.com/xOM1wVZeWU — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) April 24, 2026

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