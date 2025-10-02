Joey Dwyer Breaks Down Alabama-Vanderbilt on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's crank up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Joey Dwyer as we inch closer and closer to this weekend's big game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. We debate in the early segment on if the Crimson Tide needs more from Kane Wommack or Ryan Grubb. We take a voicemail discussing the stadium atmosphere and then welcome Dwyer of Vanderbilt Commodores On SI to preview the game from the visitor's perspective.
The program kicks off by visiting Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's comments on this weekend's game. Pavia insinuated that the game may not be close. Is he serious, or are his comments a part of a ploy to get in Alabama's head?
Diego Pavia Shares What Vanderbilt Must Do For Alabama Game to Not be Close
The show transitions into a discussion on the Crimson Tide coordinators. Does Ryan Grubb have to have a perfect game in order to put pressure on Pavia and the Vanderbilt offense? Can Grubb orchestrate a plan that sees Alabama continue to protect the football and score on every drive? Or is this game more about Kane Wommack's defense and its ability to shut down the Commodore offense? How many stops does Wommack need to generate?
Alabama's Defense Faces Familiar Challenge As Commodores Feature Exceptional Experience Across the Offensive Line
We then turn our attention to Joey Dwyer of Vanderbilt Commodores On SI as he helps us discuss the season the Commodores have had thus far. Dwyer outlines the Vanderbilt mindset shift as they travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium before discussing the revamped offensive line and how it flips from play-to-play. Dwyer discusses Vanderbilt's running-game and if the Commodores can replicate what Georgia did last week against the Alabama defense before discussing the Commodores defensive plan entering this weekend's game.
Kalen DeBoer Says Alabama Learned from 2024 Upset Against Vanderbilt
