How Josh Cuevas' Return Can Help Alabama Offense

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Josh Cuevas had his best performance of the season in Alabama's regular-season loss to Oklahoma, finishing with six catches for 80 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown. But Cuevas hasn't taken a snap for the Crimson Tide since that game while dealing with an injury.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said he was "optimistic" about Cuevas' status, but offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb provided an even more positive update on Tuesday, saying he was excited to have him back for this Friday's matchup with No. 8 Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff.

"Josh has been a huge part of the offense all year, so for us, it’s in the run game, the pass game, everything he can do is critical," Grubb said. "We’ve missed him, his leadership and his presence on the field, for sure. Just playmaking ability, catching the ball, breaking tackles after he gets the football, which he certainly did last time against Oklahoma. So, he’s been looking great, and we’re excited to have him back out there.”

Cuevas is by far Alabama's most experienced and productive tight end. He is fifth on the team, trailing only wide receivers, in receiving yards with 341 and tied for third on the team with four receiving touchdowns. In his absence, Alabama has been playing true freshmen Kaleb Edwards and Marshall Pritchett at tight end along with redshirt freshman Jay Lindsey.

"Josh is very versatile, so he’s able to block really well in the run game, and he’s able to be explosive in the pass game," Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard said. "We definitely need that. You can’t just have receivers running routes— it takes all of us. It takes the tight end. It takes the running backs. We all know what he can do, and what he brings to the table. It’s a very key part to our offense.”

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson called Cuevas "very important" to the Alabama offense.

"Josh is an excellent player," Simpson said. "Not only is he great in the pass game, but he’s great in the run game as well. Being able to just see him on the field and have his presence is just remarkable, especially having him in the huddle— just a different vibe when he’s in there. I’m very excited about that.”

Having Cuevas' veteran presence and skills in both the pass and running game will be a big boost for the Crimson Tide facing one of the best defenses in the country at Oklahoma. In his two previous matchups against the Sooners, Cuevas has combined for eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

"Cuevas, he goes out there and brings the physicality with the chip game, chipping the defensive ends," Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor said. "We all see that he’s out there busting his ass and doing what he needs to get back.”

