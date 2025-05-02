Nick Saban Shares Hilarious Story of Past White House Visit With Donald Trump
Former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is quite familiar with the White House as his seven national championships (six at Alabama) have brought him to one of the most prestigious buildings in the United States.
One of Saban and Alabama's visits came after winning it all in 2018. President Donald Trump was serving his first term at the time and Saban explained during the University of Alabama's commencement on Thursday night that Trump was the first president to invite one of his championship teams into the Oval Office.
Saban said that Trump took him and the Crimson Tide's three captains at the time into the famous room and they saw a "very big, good looking, auspicious" box on Trump's desk that had a red button on top.
"One of the players said, ‘Is that what you launch the missiles with?’ And [Trump] said, ‘Well, push it and find out.’ Player said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to do that.’ [Trump] said, ‘Oh, go ahead. Go ahead. Go ahead. Push it. See what happens. Find out.’
"[Former Alabama linebacker] Rashaan Evans finally got the guts up, pushed the red button and some lady came in with a Coke on a tray,” Saban said as the crowd burst into laughter.
Saban introduced Trump at Alabama's commencement ceremony on Thursday night. The 47th President of the United States spoke to the graduates as well. He is the first president to deliver a keynote commencement address to UA.
“I really want to express my appreciation to President Trump for choosing the University of Alabama for his commencement address and making time to speak to our graduates," Saban closed.