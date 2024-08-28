Nick Saban Shines in Vrbo Commercial
We've seen recently retired Alabama head coach Nick Saban in Aflac commercials, SEC Media Days and ESPN's College GameDay, but he's recently taken a comedic role in a Vrbo commercial.
In the commercial, Saban plays the role of a vacation host lending his home to a family. However, he won't be leaving the house during their stay.
The fourth wall is immediately broken in the first scene, as after Saban tells the family they're late (actually five minutes early), the mother mumbles to her husband "Is this what he's doing now?"
Saban then provides the rules to the parents, including showers have to be under five minutes, only cable television, no kids allowed in the house and no fun is to be had, among other hilarious regulations.
The commercial continues with cuts of Saban on a lawnmower and then in a hot tub...with the parents in the corner.
The main message from Vrbo comes at the end of the commercial as it cuts to the family in a beach house and the narrator saying "When other vacation rentals make you share your turf with the host, try one you have all to yourself."
Vrbo is an official sponsor of the College Football Playoff, so choosing the head coach who's been there eight times (with three National Championship titles ) in its 10-year existence, was a stellar decision.
It's fairly surprising that the seven-time National Champion (six at Alabama) agreed to do this commercial, as it shows a completely different side to him compared to the one that college football fans have grown used to for decades.