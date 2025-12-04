Alabama Standout Defender Out for SEC Championship Against Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In 2024, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, Alabama football will face Georgia in the SEC Championship in Atlanta on Auburn on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game-time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama Initial Availability Report

Kameron Howard, DB — Out

Jah-Marien Latham, LB — Out

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., DB — Out

LT Overton, DL — Out

Kevin Riley, RB — Out

Mal Waldrep, OL — Out

Jeremiah Beaman, DL — Out

Jam Miller, RB — Questionable

Kam Dewberry, OL — Questionable

Josh Cuevas, TE — Questionable

Danny Lewis Jr., TE — Questionable

Georgia Initial Availability Report

Colbie Young, WR — Out

Ethan Barbour, TE — Out

Bo Walker, RB — Out

Kyron Jones, DB — Out

Jordan Hall, DL — Out

Drew Bobo, OL — Out

Alabama BANDIT LT Overton is listed as out. His injury is unknown at this time, as he was made available to the media on Tuesday. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer will be speaking to the media on Thursday and more information will likely be known then.

Alabama football's run game has easily been its biggest weakness this season, but against Auburn, the Crimson Tide put up its third-most rushing yards in a game. Alabama running back Jam Miller was a big reason for the success on the ground, as he tallied 83 yards on 15 carries.

However, early in the fourth quarter, Miller was assisted off the field without putting any pressure on his right foot, and after immediately going to the locker room, he came back wearing crutches. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game that Miller has a "lower leg injury" and will likely be evaluated further on Monday.

"He'll continue to go through his testing here this week, today and tomorrow," DeBoer said on Monday. "I thought [he] made some cuts [against Auburn] I hadn't seen him in make for a while," DeBoer said Sunday.

Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas, who has been out since before the Eastern Illinois game, reportedly suffered a foot injury and is questionable for Saturday. He has put together a very solid season, as he's up to 30 receptions for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He's made clutch plays in big games, and on Oct. 7, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson compared Cuevas to NFL greats Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

Starting left guard Kam Dewberry is also among those listed as questionable to face the Bulldogs.

Crimson Tide defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. was put under investigation by the University of Alabama on Nov. 2, after being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude and speeding. DeBoer said on Nov. 3 that "we need to indefinitely suspend [Kirkpatrick] at this time."

As the regular season is over, DeBoer said on Sunday that "nothing has changed as of today," regarding Kirkpatrick's suspension and availability for the SEC Championship.

Alabama linebacker Abduall Sanders Jr. is listed as out, as he hasn't dressed in the Crimson Tide uniform since the South Carolina game. Running back Kevin Riley (out) has also missed the past couple of games with an injury. Defensive back Kameron Howard (out) and offensive lineman Mal Waldrep (out) haven't seen the field much this season and the same could be said for tight end Danny Lewis Jr. (questionable).

