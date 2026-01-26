Nine Former Alabama Players Reach Super Bowl LX: A Roll Call

Championship Sunday in the NFL featured two one-score games, as the New England Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos 10–7 and the Seattle Seahawks topped the Los Angeles Rams 31–27. With New England and Seattle set to meet in Santa Clara in two weeks for the Lombardi Trophy, nine former Alabama players earned the opportunity to compete on football’s biggest stage.

Sunday’s early game between the top-seeded Broncos and the visiting Patriots was a snowy, low-scoring affair. Denver’s offense struggled from the opening kickoff, as starting quarterback Bo Nix did not play after suffering a broken ankle in the divisional round against Buffalo.

New England took advantage of the depleted Broncos offense, scoring on a defensive touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game at 7–7. A field goal in the third quarter proved to be the difference, lifting the Patriots to a 10–7 win and sending New England to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots’ roster includes three former Alabama players. Outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings was named a game-day captain by head coach Mike Vrabel for the AFC Championship Game earlier this week. Jennings, the longest-tenured player on New England’s roster, has seen an increased snap count on the Patriots’ Super Bowl defense after fellow linebacker Harold Landry suffered an injury earlier this season.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore also made a significant impact, recording a sack of Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham. On the offensive side, rookie tight end CJ Dippre has seen limited action this season but will still wear a Super Bowl patch on his jersey in two weeks.

Dippre will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline when the Super Bowl is played next month at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle advanced to the Super Bowl after defeating division rival Los Angeles in a close contest at home.

That familiar face for Dippre will be his former collegiate quarterback, Seahawks rookie backup Jalen Milroe. Milroe has not seen game action this season as Seattle’s third quarterback but previously played in the College Football Playoff during his time at Alabama, helping lead the Crimson Tide to an SEC championship.

Milroe’s former Alabama teammate, rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts, has yet to record a statistic this season but remains on Seattle’s roster and will have a chance to win a Lombardi Trophy in his rookie year. Also on the Seahawks’ roster is rookie offensive tackle Amari Kight, who transferred from Alabama to UCF in 2022.

Seattle’s defense also features two former Alabama players. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed finished with one tackle, while cornerback Josh Jobe recorded three tackles in the win over the Rams.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 26, 2026

The Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs women’s basketball 85–79 on Sunday at Coleman Coliseum, as Jessica Timmons scored a career-high 28 points on 3-of-6 shooting from three and an 11-for-11 performance at the free-throw line, while Diana Collins added 15 points and Karly Weathers, Ace Austin and Naomi Jones each finished in double figures.

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday results

Women's Basketball: No. 23 Alabama 85, Mississippi State 78

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday schedule

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

January 26, 1983: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant passed away at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa at the age of 69. Bryant had entered the hospital the previous evening after complaining of chest pains while visiting long-time friend Jimmy Hinton.

January 26, 1994: Kenyan Drake was born in Powder Springs, Ga.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

He literally coached himself to death. He was our greatest coach. Woody Hayes

