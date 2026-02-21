No. 3 Alabama Gymnastics Matches Season-High in Win Over No. 18 Auburn
No. 3 Alabama took down No. 18 Auburn 197.950-197.250 in the Iron Bowl of gymnastics on the road on Friday night.
The victory brings Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston and company's record up to 5-2 on the season, including a 3-2 clip against the SEC.
Alabama matched its best score of the season, as it's the same score as last meet against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide logged 13 scores of 9.900 or better across the four rotations in Neville Arena.
Alabama got off to a strong start on bars, as it led by 0.175 after the first rotation. Chloe LaCoursiere and Azaraya Ra-Akbar led the way in this event, as they both scored 9.950.
The Crimson Tide increased its leads to 0.325 after the second rotation. Graduate student Jordyn Paradise put up a career-high on vault with a 9.950.
But perhaps the third rotation was Alabama's biggest story. The Crimson Tide boosted its lead on floor to 0.500 after tallying a season-high score of 49.925. Gabby Gladieux led UA with a 9.925, but LaCoursiere, Jasmine Cawley and McKenzie Matters each earned a 9.900.
The fourth rotation was the icing on the cake, as Alabama tied its score from the floor exercise. Jasmine Cawley and Kylee Kvamme each put up a 9.925
Here are the individual and team totals for Alabama and Auburn across all four rotations:
Rotation 1:
Alabama Uneven Bars: 49.525
- Paityn Walker: 9.850
- Gabby Gladieux: 9.625
- Natalia Pawlak: 9.925
- Ryan Fuller: 9.850
- Chloe LaCoursiere: 9.950
- Azaraya Ra-Akbar: 9.950
Auburn Vault: 49.350
- Olivia Greaves: 9.800
- Mia Leverton: 9.850
- Marissa Neal: 9.875
- Julianne Huff: 9.900
- Paige Zancan: 9.850
- Brynn Torry: 9.875
Rotation 2:
Alabama Vault: 49.375
- Jasmine Cawley: 9.875
- Noella Marshall: 9.825
- Jordyn Paradise: 9.950
- McKenzie Matters: 9.850
- Gabby Gladieux: 9.625
- Azaraya Ra-Akbar: 9.875
Auburn Uneven Bars: 49.225
- Julianne Huff: 9.825
- Emma Grace Boyd: 9.875
- Charlotte Booth: 9.775
- Katelyn Jong: 9.700
- Olivia Greaves: 9.825
- Alex Irvine: 9.925
Rotation 3:
Alabama Floor Exercise: 49.925
- Chloe LaCoursiere: 9.900
- Jasmine Cawley: 9.900
- McKenzie Matters: 9.900
- Azaraya Ra-Akbar: 9.875
- Jamison Sears: 9.990
- Gabby Gladieux: 9.925
Auburn Balance Beam: 49.350
- Olivia Ahern: 9.900
- Emma Wehry: 9.725
- Julianne Huff: 9.875
- Hannah Hagle: 9.875
- Alex Irvine: 9.825
- Marissa Neal: 9.875
Rotation 4:
Alabama Balance Beam: 49.925
- Ryan Fuller: 9.850
- Chloe LaCoursiere: 9.900
- Gabby Ladanyi: 9.990
- Jasmine Cawley: 9.925
- Gabby Gladieux: 9.875
- Kylee Kvamme: 9.925
Auburn Floor Exercise: 49.325
- Bryn Bartman: 9.850
- Alex Irvine: 9.800
- Olivia Ahern: 9.875
- Julianne Huff: 9.925
- Marissa Neal: 9.875
- Olivia Greaves: 9.800
