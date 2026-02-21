No. 3 Alabama Gymnastics Matches Season-High in Win Over No. 18 Auburn

No. 3 Alabama took down No. 18 Auburn 197.950-197.250 in the Iron Bowl of gymnastics on the road on Friday night.

The victory brings Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston and company's record up to 5-2 on the season, including a 3-2 clip against the SEC.

Alabama matched its best score of the season, as it's the same score as last meet against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide logged 13 scores of 9.900 or better across the four rotations in Neville Arena.

Alabama got off to a strong start on bars, as it led by 0.175 after the first rotation. Chloe LaCoursiere and Azaraya Ra-Akbar led the way in this event, as they both scored 9.950.

The Crimson Tide increased its leads to 0.325 after the second rotation. Graduate student Jordyn Paradise put up a career-high on vault with a 9.950.

But perhaps the third rotation was Alabama's biggest story. The Crimson Tide boosted its lead on floor to 0.500 after tallying a season-high score of 49.925. Gabby Gladieux led UA with a 9.925, but LaCoursiere, Jasmine Cawley and McKenzie Matters each earned a 9.900.

The fourth rotation was the icing on the cake, as Alabama tied its score from the floor exercise. Jasmine Cawley and Kylee Kvamme each put up a 9.925

Here are the individual and team totals for Alabama and Auburn across all four rotations:

Rotation 1:

Alabama Uneven Bars: 49.525

Paityn Walker: 9.850 Gabby Gladieux: 9.625 Natalia Pawlak: 9.925 Ryan Fuller: 9.850 Chloe LaCoursiere: 9.950 Azaraya Ra-Akbar: 9.950

Auburn Vault: 49.350

Olivia Greaves: 9.800 Mia Leverton: 9.850 Marissa Neal: 9.875 Julianne Huff: 9.900 Paige Zancan: 9.850 Brynn Torry: 9.875

Rotation 2:

Alabama Vault: 49.375

Jasmine Cawley: 9.875 Noella Marshall: 9.825 Jordyn Paradise: 9.950 McKenzie Matters: 9.850 Gabby Gladieux: 9.625 Azaraya Ra-Akbar: 9.875

Auburn Uneven Bars: 49.225

Julianne Huff: 9.825 Emma Grace Boyd: 9.875 Charlotte Booth: 9.775 Katelyn Jong: 9.700 Olivia Greaves: 9.825 Alex Irvine: 9.925

Rotation 3:

Alabama Floor Exercise: 49.925

Chloe LaCoursiere: 9.900 Jasmine Cawley: 9.900 McKenzie Matters: 9.900 Azaraya Ra-Akbar: 9.875 Jamison Sears: 9.990 Gabby Gladieux: 9.925

Auburn Balance Beam: 49.350

Olivia Ahern: 9.900 Emma Wehry: 9.725 Julianne Huff: 9.875 Hannah Hagle: 9.875 Alex Irvine: 9.825 Marissa Neal: 9.875

Rotation 4:

Alabama Balance Beam: 49.925

Ryan Fuller: 9.850 Chloe LaCoursiere: 9.900 Gabby Ladanyi: 9.990 Jasmine Cawley: 9.925 Gabby Gladieux: 9.875 Kylee Kvamme: 9.925

Auburn Floor Exercise: 49.325

Bryn Bartman: 9.850 Alex Irvine: 9.800 Olivia Ahern: 9.875 Julianne Huff: 9.925 Marissa Neal: 9.875 Olivia Greaves: 9.800

Read More: