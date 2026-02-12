10 Alabama Players Named in Mel Kiper Jr.'s Latest 2026 NFL Draft Rankings: Roll Call

The 2026 NFL Draft is about 70 days away, as numerous former Alabama standouts are hoping to hear their names called.

The NFL Scouting Combine released its invite list on Wednesday morning, and 12 Crimson Tide products made the cut. On Tuesday evening, renowned ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest positional rankings and big board.

Kiper's big board featured 25 players. Quarterback Ty Simpson is the only Alabama representative and he just squeaked onto the list at No. 25.

"His lack of experience might be a concern, as Simpson didn't start a game until last season, but the production is hard to ignore," Kiper wrote. "Simpson knows the game and competes on every down. He's a battler who is always trying to make a play — sometimes to his detriment. And Simpson maneuvers well in the pocket and can beat defenses with his legs when the passing play isn't there."

10 of Alabama's 12 NFL Combine invitees were included on Kiper's positional rankings. These rankings have 10 slots plus a just-missed section. Here's where each Crimson Tide standout landed:

Ty Simpson: No. 2 quarterback

Germie Bernard: No. 9 wide receiver

Josh Cuevas: No. 7 fullback/H-back

Kadyn Proctor: No. 6 offensive tackle

Jaeden Roberts: just missed top-10 offensive guards

Parker Brailsford: No. 8 center

LT Overton: No. 7 defensive end

Tim Keenan III: No. 10 defensive tackle

Justin Jefferson: No. 10 linebacker

Deontae Lawson: just missed top-10 linebackers

The two NFL Combine invitees not mentioned in Kiper's article are running back Jam Miller and cornerback Domani Jackson.

Both of these players exhausted their collegiate eligibility, and the same could be said for several other Alabama representatives who weren't on Kiper's list or invited to the NFL Combine: running back Dre Washington, tight end Brody Dalton, guard Kam Dewberry, guard Geno VanDeMark, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, defensive back DaShawn Jones and punter Blake Doud.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 Season Opener

205 days (Sept. 5 vs. East Carolina at Bryant-Denny Stadium)

Roll Call: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026

Alabama baseball announced its opening weekend pitching rotation against Washington. Right-hander Tyler Fay will get the start on Friday, left-hander Zane Adams will have his number called on Saturday and right-hander Myles Upchurch has the starting job on Sunday.

Opening Weekend at The Joe will look a little like this...#RollTide pic.twitter.com/NFH4KQ14Qm — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) February 11, 2026

Alabama had well over 100 student-athletes qualify for SEC honor roll for the fall semester. To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. This included 73 football players. Check out the full list of student-athletes here.

129 Alabama Student-Athletes Earn SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll Recognition 🐘📚



🔗 https://t.co/bH32jS8OpR#RollTide pic.twitter.com/eI7oZRyX36 — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) February 11, 2026

The Alabama gymnastics team went to the DCH Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center to learn about cancer treatments and the obstacles that breast cancer patients endure. The Crimson Tide is hosting its Power of Pink meet against Arkansas on Feb. 13. The annual event, which started in 2005 by former Alabama coach Sarah Patterson, raises funds and awareness for local breast cancer research.

The Detroit Lions put together a highlight reel of former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams' 2025 season. The 24-year-old finished his fourth NFL season with 65 receptions (career high) for 1,117 yards (career high) and seven touchdowns (ties career high).

Wednesday's Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Men's basketball: Alabama 93, Ole Miss 74

Thursday's Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

February 12, 1966: Coach Paul W. Bryant officially quelled rumors that he will run for governor by issuing the following statement: "I feel the place for me to serve my state best is as head football coach at the University of Alabama. I thank all of those who have urged me to run, and I have given it careful consideration, but I'm a teacher, not a politician." – Bryant Museum

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I'm just a simple plow hand from Arkansas, but I have learned over the years how to hold a team together. How to lift some men up, how to calm others down, until finally they've got one heartbeat, together, a team."

— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, when asked why he was so successful as a coach

