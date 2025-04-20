Oba Femi Retains NXT Championship: Roll Call, April 20, 2025
The main event of WWE's NXT Stand and Deliver event on Saturday was a success for a former Alabama Crimson Tide athlete.
Reigning NXT champion Oba Femi, whose real name is Isaac Odugbesan, retained the NXT Championship over former champ Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans. The event took place just before WrestleMania 41 commenced.
Odugbesan is a former two-time SEC shot put champion and has also held WWE's NXT North American Championship.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled in recognition of Easter Sunday.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Baseball: defeated LSU 7-4 in Baton Rouge, La.
- Softball: lost to Florida 4-3 in Gainesville, Fla.
- Women's rowing: finished regular season at Big Ten Invitational in Sarasota, Fla.
- Track and field: Captured four event titles to round out weekend at Tom Jones Memorial in Gainesville, Fla.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama baseball catcher Mac Guscette, now in the Atlanta Braves farm system and playing for the Single-A Augusta GreenJackets, hit his first professional home run on Saturday.
- Guscette's former Alabama teammate, Andrew Pinckney, wanted in on the action. Pinckney hit a home run for the Rochester Red Wings, the Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is in second through three rounds at the RBC Heritage, one shot back of the lead. Si Woo Kim is in front. Thomas carded a 69 and ran into some trouble on the way, including a penalty and an unfortunate shot attempt that resulted in him dirtying his shirt.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 123 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- April 20, 1985: Some 125 former players returned to Tuscaloosa to dress out and play the varsity in the annual Red-White game. The youngsters won 20-7 but the 30,000 in attendance were entertained by the stars of the past. Robin Parkhouse, the 1971 defensive captain, said he wished there had been one more quarter to play, a sentiment not expressed by many others on the losing side. A 52-yard pass from Scott Hunter to Tyrone King, a defensive back during his 1973-75 playing days, set up a 1-yard sneak by Hunter for the veterans' lone score. The veterans' team ranged in age from 23-67. — Bryant Museum
- April 20, 1989: Brad Smelley was born in Tuscaloosa.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I'm going to continue to do this for as long as I feel like I can make a positive contribution and as long as I feel healthy enough to do it. And, you know, our noontime basketball team was undefeated again this year, so that's always an indicator to me that I can make it through another season."- Nick Saban at 2018 SEC Media Days
We'll Leave You with This:
