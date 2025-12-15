Alabama CFP First Round Practice Report

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 9 Alabama football team is days away from its second trip to Norman, Okla., since November 2024. No. 8 Oklahoma (10-2) will host the third meeting between the two programs in the Kalen DeBoer era on Friday (7 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC) in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Members of the media were allowed to observe select segments of the Crimson Tide's practice on Monday morning. Notes and observations from those practice periods are as follows. Alabama (10-3) is 0-2 against the Sooners so far during DeBoer's tenure as head coach.

Alabama Football Practice Observations: December 15, 2025

Josh Cuevas was wearing a normal white jersey during stretches but then did not participate in drills with the tight ends and was instead riding the bike.

Kam Dewberry was back and was running with the first team O-line. From left to right: Proctor, Dewberry, Brailsford, Formby, Carroll.

JaMarcus Shephard was not with the wide receivers. He is probably in Oregon at the moment.

Ryan Grubb, Nick Sheridan and Robert Gillespie were all working closely with the QBs and RBs during a drill. They worked on a quick passes to the sideline from the QBs to the RBs.

Jam Miller was moving well and leading the RBs through drills after missing the last game, which he had a boot on his right foot during.

Kicker Conor Talty was also off to the side near Cuevas on the bike, not participating with the rest of the specialists, at least during the media viewing period.

LT Overton was nowhere to be seen. Kelby Collins, however, was at practice wearing a red jersey instead of a black no-contact jersey.

Media members were allowed to view less than 15 minutes of practice. Players were stretching and doing drills in the indoor facility instead of the outdoor practice fields.

There was a screen up in the indoor facility with the word "unbreakable" spread across it.

Starting quarterback Ty Simpson was wearing a sleeve on his throwing arm.

The Alabama safeties dropped back a few yards and then sprinted forward to catch a ball in a drill. Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack spoke with All-SEC First Team safety Bray Hubbard a bit during this drill.

Running back Daniel Hill, who is also a bit banged up, was wearing the normal white practice uniform rather than a black non-contact jersey. Like Miller, he was also participating in the checkdown drill.

The order of quarterbacks in drills was as expected: No. 1 Ty Simpson, No. 2 Austin Mack and No. 3 Keelon Russell.

See Also: