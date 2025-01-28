Quinnen Williams Named to Third Consecutive Pro Bowl: Roll Call, January 28, 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs won another AFC Championship Game on Sunday and will appear in the Super Bowl for the third straight time. While that particular development has drawn ire from fans across the NFL world, it was good news for one former Alabama football star, as New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will be heading to his third straight Pro Bowl.
Williams was previously a first alternate on the AFC side, but Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones will no longer be participating in Pro Bowl festivities, clearing the way for Williams to become only the fifth defensive player in franchise history to go to at least three straight Pro Bowls.
He signed a contract extension valued at $96 million before the 2023 season. Williams was also a first-team All-Pro during the 2022 season, paving the way for the megadeal and his ensuing success in green.
