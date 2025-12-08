Alabama Women's Basketball Dominates For 10th Straight Win: Roll Call

Alabama women's basketball is off to a 10-0 start for the second-straight season. The Crimson Tide steamrolled Louisiana-Monroe for a 75-38 win behind a 17-point outburst from Jessica Timmons, who shot 7 of 8 from the field.

Four of Alabama's five starters scored in double figures, including redshirt sophomore Naomi Jones, who is returning from an injury she suffered last season and made her first career start today. In addition to her 11 points, she led the team with seven rebounds.

"I'm really proud of Naomi. I see it every day in practice, so it's really not a surprise," head coach Kristy Curry said. "She really stepped up and gave us calmness and poise."

ULM is Curry's alma mater. She spoke with the Warhawks roster postgame and spoke highly of the program.

Alabama has four more games against mid-major opponents to close out the calendar year, before SEC play starts on January 1. The Crimson Tide received its first AP Poll vote of the season in last week's poll, and may find itself in the top-25 when the rankings are released on Monday.

Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No events scheduled.

Saturday and Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:

Football, SEC Championship Game: Georgia 28, Alabama 7

Men's Basketball: Alabama 97, UTSA 55

Women's Basketball: Alabama 75, Louisiana-Monroe 38

Did You Notice?

Josh Jacobs scored the game-winning touchdown for the Packers in Green Bay's 28-21 win over the Bears, getting in the end zone with under four minutes remaining. Jacobs rushed for 86 yards on the day, and he is tied for third in the NFL with 12 touchdowns.

Derrick Henry rushed for 94 yards in the Ravens' loss to the Steelers, crossing the 1000-yard mark for the seventh time in his career. The 2015 Heisman winner is now just the fourth player in NFL history to have 1000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in at least seven career seasons.

Tua Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to their fourth straight win, beating the Jets 34-10. Miami is now 6-7 and back in the playoff race. It was Tagovailoa's first career win in a game that was played in weather below 46 degrees.

Tua stands strong in the pocket to find Waddle for six



MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/xwpGH1kNN3 — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

The Charlotte Hornets are in the midst of a nightmarish season with regard to injuries. Brandon Miller, who has missed time already in multiple stints this year, returned earlier this week from a shoulder injury. Miller scored 17 points on 5/19 shooting in Charlotte's loss to the Nuggets on Sunday. Collin Sexton is currently sidelined as he deals with a quad injury, and LaMelo Ball is out as well.

🎙️ Brandon Miller on his shoulder wrap:



"I feel good. Shoulder wrap is not gonna come off; probably see it the whole season. Just excited to be back."



"It makes sure the arm doesn't get too far extended, so just having the extra protection is good for me in the long run." pic.twitter.com/Y3NXnLWm4l — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) December 8, 2025

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 8, 1941: Bill Battle, who went to be a player and athletic director at Alabama, head coach at Tennessee, and founded Collegiate Licensing Company, was born in Birmingham.

December 8, 1952: Red Drew was selected as the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, edging Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd in a poll of the league mentors conducted by the Nashville Banner. – Bryant Museum

December 8, 1959: E.J. Junior was born in Salisbury, N.C.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“They’re much better than we were. I’ve never seen a coach be able to assemble the kind of talent that Saban has. Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant never had … he might have had one or two good players a year, that was about it, and everyone else was an okay college player. He didn’t put a whole lot of guys into the pros. But Saban sure has some talent. There’s probably six or seven guys on this year’s team alone who can go into the pros. Last year, he put in what, eight or so? It’s just unbelievable the kind of talent he has on that team. I’ve never seen anybody get those kinds of players.” John Hannah

