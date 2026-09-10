Reacting to Alabama Softball's 2027 SEC Schedule: Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI softball writer and assistant editor Katie Windham reacts to Alabama softball's daunting 2027 Southeastern Conference schedule.

The Southeastern Conference released the 2027 slate of conference softball games on Wednesday, and each team plays eight SEC series: four at home and four on the road. Alabama has a very difficult slate in 2027. The Crimson Tide will host Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Florida and LSU and will travel to Texas, Mississippi State, Georgia and Oklahoma.

All eight SEC opponents made the NCAA tournament last season with six of the eight reaching the super regional round. The schedule also includes road trips to Texas and Oklahoma, who have combined to win the last six national championships in college softball.

Each team gets one bye during SEC play, and Alabama's lands on the first week of conference play, so the Crimson Tide will grind through eight straight weekend of conference series starting with Texas A&M at home and ending at Oklahoma.

Alabama's schedule is not some grand conspiracy to challenge the team after a second-place finish in the league last year. It just so happens to be the way the schedule fell this year with the rotation of conference teams each year, but that doesn't make it any easier to stomach.

There will be no "easy" weekends for the Crimson Tide. However, this will give Alabama so many opportunities to boost its resumé for the NCAA tournament and get the team battle-tested and prepared for what it will face in the postseason.

The good news for Tide fans is that Alabama is coming off its best regular season since 2019 and returns most of the key pieces from that roster.

2027 ALABAMA SEC SCHEDULE

March 19-21 vs. Texas A&M – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

March 26-28 at Texas – Austin, Texas

April 2-4 vs. Ole Miss – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 9-11 at Mississippi State – Starkville, Miss.

April 16-18 at Georgia – Athens, Ga.

April 23-25 vs. Florida – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 30-May 2 vs. LSU – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

May 6-8 at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.

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