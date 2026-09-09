Alabama Softball's 2027 SEC Schedule Revealed

All attention was on how it would affect football when the Southeastern Conference expanded prior to the 2024-2025 athletic season by adding Oklahoma and Texas, but Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy repeatedly pointed out that the additions in softball would be the toughest.

The Sooners and Longhorns have combined to win the last six national titles (Oklahoma from 2021-2024 and Texas in 2025 and 2026) in college softball. During their first two seasons in the SEC, Alabama has faced at least one of the teams in the regular season, winning the series at Rhoads Stadium both times. This season, the Crimson Tide will face both teams on the road.

The SEC released the conference softball schedule on Wednesday, and Alabama has an extremely challenging SEC schedule starting with Texas A&M at home from March 19-21 and ending at Oklahoma from May 6-8.

Each team plays eight conference series, four at home and four on the road. Alabama's home slate features Texas A&M, Ole Miss (April 2-4), Florida (April 23-25) and LSU (April 30-May 2.) The Crimson Tide will travel to Texas (March 26-28), Mississippi State (April 9-11), Georgia (April 16-18) and Oklahoma.

Every team on Alabama's conference schedule made the NCAA tournament last season. The Tide faced Texas and Ole Miss in the regular season last year, played Florida and Texas in the SEC tournament and faced LSU in super regionals. This will be Alabama's first time facing Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Georgia and Oklahoma since 2025.

Alabama is coming off a 56-9 season where it finished second in the SEC regular-season standings with a 19-5 conference record. The only series loss came on the road at Tennessee. The Crimson Tide made it to the SEC Tournament finals before losing to Texas. Alabama was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and lost in the Women's College World Series semifinals.

Most of the key pieces from last year's team are returning on this year's roster, including SEC Pitcher of the Year Jocelyn Briski and home run leader Brooke Wells. Alabama added three players from the transfer portal and five freshmen. No Crimson Tide players entered the transfer portal.

The dates are subject to change due to TV designations, which will be announced at a later time along with the game times. The full non-conference slate has not yet been released.

2027 ALABAMA SEC SCHEDULE

March 19-21 vs. Texas A&M – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

March 26-28 at Texas – Austin, Texas

April 2-4 vs. Ole Miss – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 9-11 at Mississippi State – Starkville, Miss.

April 16-18 at Georgia – Athens, Ga.

April 23-25 vs. Florida – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 30-May 2 vs. LSU – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

May 6-8 at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.

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