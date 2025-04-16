A-Day Receiver Standouts and Spring Transfer Portal Window Opening: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss college football headlines, Alabama receivers that stood out at A-day, Jihaad Campbell's draft outlook, the spring transfer portal window opening and then conclude with a new voicemail caller.
The program opens with more discussion on the latest developments in the Nico Iamaleava transfer story. The former Tennessee quarterback appears to be running out of options in the portal? Then we discuss Colorado annoucing the retiring of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders' jerseys.
The show moves into Alabama topics by highlighting the strong weekend the Alabama women's athletics had with three WNBA draft picks and defeating Oklahoma in softball before diving back into A-Day. Alabama's quarterbacks were the discussion on Tuesday, so on Wednesday, we turn to the pass catchers, as it appears the Crimson Tide has an abundance of talent in the receiving room.
After talking receivers we turn our attention to Jihaad Campbell's writeup in "The Beast" as the NFL Draft is only a week away. Where will the Crimson Tide linebacker fit in the NFL?
Lastly we turn our attention to the voicemail line where we hear from a new caller with an extreme take.
