Three Key Position Battles for Alabama this Spring

Alabama opened up spring camp with its first practice on Sunday as Kalen DeBoer enters his third season as the head man of the Crimson Tide. DeBoer will speak to the media after Tuesday's practice, and the media will get its first look at the team during Thursday's practice.

Until then, here are three of the biggest position battles we're keeping an eye on for the Crimson Tide this spring.

Quarterback

Austin Mack (10). | Alabama Athletics

We'll just get the obvious one out of the way. Alabama's next starting quarterback will be the biggest storyline throughout the spring and until whenever it is that DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb reach a decision for Ty Simpson's replacement.

The Crimson Tide has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, but the competition will be between redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell. Mack is now entering his fourth season in DeBoer's system after starting his career at Washington and following DeBoer and Grubb to Alabama. (Grubb left at first to be the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks for one season.)

Mack is also who Alabama turned to in the Rose Bowl when Simpson went out with an injury. He has slightly more experience than Russell. He was 22-of-32 for 228 yards with two touchdowns for the Crimson Tide last season.

Russell appeared in two games during his true freshman season in 2025, but he was one of the top overall recruits from the class of 2025 and a unanimous five-star prospect. The young quarterback has a ton of pure talent.

The quarterback competition likely won't be decided in the spring. Whether the job goes to Mack or Russell, either will be heavily relied upon to lead the Alabama offense in 2026.

Left tackle

Alabama offense linemen Jackson Lloyd and Kadyn Proctor hold fours up going into the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

For the first time since 2022, Kadyn Proctor will not be Alabama's starter at left tackle. Proctor is off to the NFL along with most of the Crimson TIde's starting offensive line from 2025. The only returning starter is right tackle Michael Carroll.

Alabama could move Carroll over to the left side, or redshirt freshman Jackon Lloyd could be ready to step into the position. Mississippi State transfer Jayvin James started nine games for the Bulldogs at left tackle last season and could also be in contention for the left tackle job along with Michigan transfer Ty Haywood.

There is a lot to figure out along the Crimson Tide's offensive line this spring with a new position coach and four new starters, but there's a reason left tackle is the big money position protecting the blindside of Alabama's new quarterback.

Inside linebacker

3/5/25 MFB Spring Practice 2 Alabama Linebacker Cayden Jones (30) Alabama Football Linebackers Chuck Morrell Photo by Kent Gidley | Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

It hasn't been declared by the coaches yet, but it can be assumed that Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson will be one of Alabama's starters at inside linebacker, but who will start beside him?

Inside linebacker and offensive line are the two position groups on the team bringing back the least experience. Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson and Nikhai Hill-Green took almost every meaningful snap for the Crimson Tide at ILB in 2025. Before that, it was Lawson, Jefferson and Jihaad Campbell in 2024 with very few reps for backups.

Junior Cayden Jones and redshirt sophomore QB Reese have been in the system for two seasons and patiently waiting their turn. Both players have seen a lot of reps on special teams but do not have any starting experience. Which of the two of them will cement a starting spot? Or could it be one of the younger inside linebackers like sophomores Duke Johnson, Luke Metz and Abduall Sanders Jr. or freshmen Xavier Griffin and Zay Hall?

